Ukraine, US, and Russia plan new round of talks next week - Politico

Ukraine, the US, and Russia are planning another round of negotiations next week, possibly in Miami or Abu Dhabi, Politico reports, citing a source, writes UNN.

"The US, Russia, and Ukraine are planning to meet again next week, possibly in Miami or Abu Dhabi," according to a source familiar with the diplomatic negotiations.

"That's where, according to American officials, progress can be made," the publication writes.

Territory is the "main stumbling block," another source indicated, referring to Russia's persistent demand to control the entire Donbas in eastern Ukraine, even those parts it has not captured. "Both sides are quite dug in, but I think everyone feels there's a way forward," the interlocutor said.

"The US has made it clear to Ukraine that it will not finalize a security guarantee agreement to protect Ukraine from future Russian aggression until Kyiv and Moscow reach a general agreement to end the war," according to two European officials and a senior US official. And with Russia firmly adhering to territorial demands from which Ukraine will not back down, the peace process has stalled, the publication notes.

US President Donald Trump "is not trying to use the agreement as leverage against Zelenskyy," a senior administration official said.

"He wants to nail down and agree on a lot of things before actually signing it," the official said, referring to security guarantees. "He doesn't just want to sign it, and if that hinders further peace talks, then what's the point?"

The publication notes that "the last round of talks in Abu Dhabi last week did not break the latest deadlock." "The parties reached broad agreement on how to define a ceasefire and what a demilitarized zone might look like if leaders decide to end hostilities," according to a European official and another person familiar with the diplomatic discussions. "But the main stumbling blocks - what the map of Ukraine will look like and the presence of Western troops - remain unresolved," the publication writes.

Meanwhile, the annual Munich Security Conference is not expected to yield many concrete results beyond statements of solidarity, six European officials said.

Zelenskyy will use this weekend's meeting to call for increased pressure on Russia and demonstrate a united front with Europe, the publication writes. India has promised the US that it will no longer buy Russian oil, and European officials hope the US will do more to combat Russia's "shadow fleet."

