Why Dnipro is left without water and heat during blackouts: Filatov gave an answer

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov explained why water and heat disappear in the city during blackouts. He wrote about this on social media, UNN reports.

Details

As Filatov noted, in a large city, generators cannot fully replace electricity supply for water and heating.

A city of a million cannot run on generators 24/7. Even if you put them at every intersection. And on every idiot's balcony - the post says.

Filatov added that due to the shutdown of pumps, water supply stops, and with it, the operation of boiler houses, because water is a heat carrier.

The presence of electricity is equal to the ability to supply water to homes. Because it does not flow directly into taps from the Dnipro River, but is directed to homes through a complex system. So complex that there are water intake and pumping stations that even super-powerful diesel generators cannot "lift" - he emphasized.

The mayor also stressed that after the power returns, the system cannot be turned on immediately at full capacity - a sudden load can again cause an emergency shutdown for the entire city.

Let me reiterate that when the lights come back on in your homes, it's not a reason to plug everything you have into outlets! Of course, there are urgent needs. But still. It is much harder to stabilize the system when it is overloaded. Please don't think that when you are blow-drying your hair, watching the electric kettle boil, and the washing machine is finishing its third consecutive wash cycle, that this is purely your personal business. It is yours. But it can ultimately affect everyone. Including you - Filatov stated.

Later, the mayor of Dnipro clarified: at 3:00 PM on January 9, electric transport and the subway will be launched in the city.

Recall

As a result of a massive Russian attack on the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on the night of January 8, most consumers were left without electricity and water supply.

Due to the blackout, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported on the declaration of a national-level emergency on January 8.

As of the morning of January 9, energy workers restored heat supply and electricity for 800,000 subscribers in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Work is currently ongoing - water supply has been stabilized for everyone.