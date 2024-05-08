Why did some countries attend Putin's inauguration? The EU commented

The participation of representatives of a number of EU countries in a protocol event like yesterday's in Moscow does not contradict or call into question the EU's agreed position on continuing to support Ukraine in its fight against illegal aggression. This was stated by spokesperson of the EU on foreign policy issues Peter Stano during a briefing, UNN reports.

Regarding the attendance of representatives of a number of EU countries at the inauguration, Stano recalled that EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that these decisions are in the hands of the member states themselves.

"Participation in the inaugural event does not really call into question the EU's coherent policy of supporting Ukraine. This event in Moscow was more of a protocol issue, including the invitation of ambassadors from all over the world. The overwhelming majority of EU member states decided not to participate for the reasons given by the High Representative: Putin has been indicted by the International Criminal Court, Putin is violating international laws and the UN Charter, Putin is promoting a very repressive system in Russia. All of us - the 27 EU member states - have been very clear about what we think about these so-called presidential elections. So the position is very clear," said the EU foreign policy spokesperson.

"And the position on support for Ukraine is also very clear. It is unconditional support - financial, economic, political, diplomatic, military support - which is repeated from time to time in the conclusions of the European Council that follow each other," Stano said.

"Therefore, the participation of a few diplomats in a protocol event like yesterday's in Moscow does not contradict or call into question the EU's agreed position, agreed by 27 member states, to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against the illegal aggression launched by Putin," the spokesman said.

Answering journalists' questions, he refrained from naming the EU countries whose diplomatic representatives attended Putin's "inauguration.

"I can only confirm that the EU ambassador, that is, the head of the EU Delegation in Moscow, did not participate, along with the vast majority of representatives of our member states," Stano said.

Recall

A number of EU countries, including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have announcedthat they will not send representatives to the so-called "inauguration" of Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 7.