Why did some countries attend Putin's inauguration? The EU commented

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85922 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108300 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151099 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155061 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251208 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174349 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165577 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226370 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36544 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34388 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68539 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36615 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62654 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251211 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226371 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212380 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238103 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224862 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85943 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62654 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68539 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113102 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113981 views
Why did some countries attend Putin's inauguration? The EU commented

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78131 views

The participation of several EU diplomats in Putin's inauguration in Moscow does not contradict the EU's agreed position on continuing to support Ukraine against Russia's illegal aggression, an EU spokesman said.

The participation of representatives of a number of EU countries in a protocol event like yesterday's in Moscow does not contradict or call into question the EU's agreed position on continuing to support Ukraine in its fight against illegal aggression. This was stated by spokesperson of the EU on foreign policy issues Peter Stano during a briefing, UNN reports.

Regarding the attendance of representatives of a number of EU countries at the inauguration, Stano recalled that EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that these decisions are in the hands of the member states themselves.

"Participation in the inaugural event does not really call into question the EU's coherent policy of supporting Ukraine. This event in Moscow was more of a protocol issue, including the invitation of ambassadors from all over the world. The overwhelming majority of EU member states decided not to participate for the reasons given by the High Representative: Putin has been indicted by the International Criminal Court, Putin is violating international laws and the UN Charter, Putin is promoting a very repressive system in Russia. All of us - the 27 EU member states - have been very clear about what we think about these so-called presidential elections. So the position is very clear," said the EU foreign policy spokesperson.

"And the position on support for Ukraine is also very clear. It is unconditional support - financial, economic, political, diplomatic, military support - which is repeated from time to time in the conclusions of the European Council that follow each other," Stano said.

"Therefore, the participation of a few diplomats in a protocol event like yesterday's in Moscow does not contradict or call into question the EU's agreed position, agreed by 27 member states, to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against the illegal aggression launched by Putin," the spokesman said.

Answering journalists' questions, he refrained from naming the EU countries whose diplomatic representatives attended Putin's "inauguration.

"I can only confirm that the EU ambassador, that is, the head of the EU Delegation in Moscow, did not participate, along with the vast majority of representatives of our member states," Stano said.

Recall

A number of EU countries, including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have announcedthat they will not send representatives to the so-called "inauguration" of Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 7.

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
latviaLatvia
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
lithuaniaLithuania
czech-republicCzech Republic
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising