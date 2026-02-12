$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 282 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 1472 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 8098 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 13023 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 15131 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 18672 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 21003 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 27647 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 73649 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 48827 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
90%
730mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 21113 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 25560 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 37879 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 24263 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 9132 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 24374 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 71546 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 63822 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 66139 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 74368 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 5680 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 9226 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 37957 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 35847 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 37404 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating

Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

War causes stress and behavioral problems in animals. Zoopsychologist Serhiy Klochko explains who a true specialist is and how to work with traumatized animals.

Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?

The war has affected not only people but also animals – explosions, sirens, and changes in living conditions often cause them severe stress and behavioral problems. In such cases, owners increasingly wonder whether the help of a relevant specialist is needed. Zoopsychologist Serhiy Klochko told UNN journalist more about who can be considered a zoopsychologist and how work with traumatized animals actually happens.

According to the expert, a zoopsychologist is not just a person who corrects the behavior of dogs or cats. It is about a specialist with a higher specialized education and scientific experience. It is also important to understand the difference between a dog trainer and a behavior specialist.

First of all, this is a person with a higher education. And, most likely, a university degree. This should be experience working in a scientific institution, because a person who simply corrects the behavior of a dog or cat is not a zoopsychologist, but a dog trainer or a behavior correction specialist. A zoopsychologist is a specialist who works with all types of animals that have a psyche 

– explains Klochko.

How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips10.12.25, 19:30 • 39381 view

He clarifies that the specialized education can be in a biological or psychological faculty with a relevant specialization. This primarily refers to departments of zoology or human and animal physiology. In contrast, short courses or certificates cannot be considered a full-fledged education.

There are many paid courses at Western universities, weekly or monthly. People pay money and then write that they have graduated from three universities. But this is not education in the generally accepted sense. I have seen cases where a zoopsychologist by education is an astronomer, and calls a course by another zoopsychologist, who is a mathematician, as confirmation. This also happens 

– adds Klochko.

The expert emphasizes that before starting to work with an animal's behavior, health problems must be ruled out. Often aggression or fear can be the result of pain or physiological disorders.

When an animal becomes aggressive or afraid of something, it can be a behavioral problem. But internal diseases or pain cannot be ruled out. Until you eliminate the cause of the pain, behavioral correction will not help. Therefore, first of all – an examination by a veterinarian 

– emphasizes the specialist.

Veterinarians' research: do cats forget their owners and how does their memory work?05.01.26, 04:43 • 5216 views

Regarding the duration of work with traumatized animals, everything depends on the complexity of the case. On average, the process can last from several weeks to several months, and if there is no result for a long time, then it is worth reviewing the approach or looking for other reasons.

On average, it's from two weeks to three months. In complex cases, longer. If after three months there is no effect, it means either the problem is unsolvable, or incorrect methods are being used. Any behavior can be corrected, with the exception of nervous system lesions 

- explains the zoopsychologist.

Klochko emphasizes that a zoopsychologist actually works not only with the animal, but primarily with its owner. It is the person who must learn to react correctly to the animal's signals. This is the most effective way to change.

A zoopsychologist does not live with this dog or cat. He works with the owner. You need to teach a person to see the signals the animal gives and react to them correctly. This is the most effective way to change behavior 

– says Serhiy Klochko.

Also, the expert named signs of severe animal stress that owners should pay attention to.

Frequent breathing, salivation, hair loss are signs of stress. Involuntary urination and defecation are a very strong level of stress. And a state where the animal does not react to anything is extreme inhibition (Extreme (protective) inhibition is a protective reaction of the nervous system that occurs when the strength or duration of the stimulus exceeds the working capacity of nerve cells). In aggression, a dog, in addition to growling and baring its teeth, can show the whites of its eyes, tense its tail, press it down or, conversely, raise it, but people do not always notice these signals 

– emphasizes the expert.

How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks28.11.25, 10:06 • 66640 views

During rehabilitation, especially after war or experienced trauma, the animal needs peace, explains the zoopsychologist. It is important to minimize irritants and avoid harsh training methods. According to the expert, violent approaches only worsen the condition.

It is necessary to create the most calm conditions. You can draw the curtains, reduce noise, provide gentle communication, good food and walks. You should not engage in training or practicing commands – this can only worsen the condition. If the irritants are not repeated, the animal gradually returns to normal 

– explained the expert.

Also, the expert emphasized that the help of a zoopsychologist can be effective if the specialist has appropriate education and experience.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyHealth
Animals
War in Ukraine