Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?

The war has affected not only people but also animals – explosions, sirens, and changes in living conditions often cause them severe stress and behavioral problems. In such cases, owners increasingly wonder whether the help of a relevant specialist is needed. Zoopsychologist Serhiy Klochko told UNN journalist more about who can be considered a zoopsychologist and how work with traumatized animals actually happens.

According to the expert, a zoopsychologist is not just a person who corrects the behavior of dogs or cats. It is about a specialist with a higher specialized education and scientific experience. It is also important to understand the difference between a dog trainer and a behavior specialist.

First of all, this is a person with a higher education. And, most likely, a university degree. This should be experience working in a scientific institution, because a person who simply corrects the behavior of a dog or cat is not a zoopsychologist, but a dog trainer or a behavior correction specialist. A zoopsychologist is a specialist who works with all types of animals that have a psyche – explains Klochko.

How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips

He clarifies that the specialized education can be in a biological or psychological faculty with a relevant specialization. This primarily refers to departments of zoology or human and animal physiology. In contrast, short courses or certificates cannot be considered a full-fledged education.

There are many paid courses at Western universities, weekly or monthly. People pay money and then write that they have graduated from three universities. But this is not education in the generally accepted sense. I have seen cases where a zoopsychologist by education is an astronomer, and calls a course by another zoopsychologist, who is a mathematician, as confirmation. This also happens – adds Klochko.

The expert emphasizes that before starting to work with an animal's behavior, health problems must be ruled out. Often aggression or fear can be the result of pain or physiological disorders.

When an animal becomes aggressive or afraid of something, it can be a behavioral problem. But internal diseases or pain cannot be ruled out. Until you eliminate the cause of the pain, behavioral correction will not help. Therefore, first of all – an examination by a veterinarian – emphasizes the specialist.

Veterinarians' research: do cats forget their owners and how does their memory work?

Regarding the duration of work with traumatized animals, everything depends on the complexity of the case. On average, the process can last from several weeks to several months, and if there is no result for a long time, then it is worth reviewing the approach or looking for other reasons.

On average, it's from two weeks to three months. In complex cases, longer. If after three months there is no effect, it means either the problem is unsolvable, or incorrect methods are being used. Any behavior can be corrected, with the exception of nervous system lesions - explains the zoopsychologist.

Klochko emphasizes that a zoopsychologist actually works not only with the animal, but primarily with its owner. It is the person who must learn to react correctly to the animal's signals. This is the most effective way to change.

A zoopsychologist does not live with this dog or cat. He works with the owner. You need to teach a person to see the signals the animal gives and react to them correctly. This is the most effective way to change behavior – says Serhiy Klochko.

Also, the expert named signs of severe animal stress that owners should pay attention to.

Frequent breathing, salivation, hair loss are signs of stress. Involuntary urination and defecation are a very strong level of stress. And a state where the animal does not react to anything is extreme inhibition (Extreme (protective) inhibition is a protective reaction of the nervous system that occurs when the strength or duration of the stimulus exceeds the working capacity of nerve cells). In aggression, a dog, in addition to growling and baring its teeth, can show the whites of its eyes, tense its tail, press it down or, conversely, raise it, but people do not always notice these signals – emphasizes the expert.

How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks

During rehabilitation, especially after war or experienced trauma, the animal needs peace, explains the zoopsychologist. It is important to minimize irritants and avoid harsh training methods. According to the expert, violent approaches only worsen the condition.

It is necessary to create the most calm conditions. You can draw the curtains, reduce noise, provide gentle communication, good food and walks. You should not engage in training or practicing commands – this can only worsen the condition. If the irritants are not repeated, the animal gradually returns to normal – explained the expert.

Also, the expert emphasized that the help of a zoopsychologist can be effective if the specialist has appropriate education and experience.