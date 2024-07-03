White House defends Biden's health, but admits poor debate performance

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 81066 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 89976 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 109309 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 183557 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228550 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140613 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367320 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181375 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149431 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197799 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 80900 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75348 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 89795 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89662 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 109142 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 808 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 9968 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11745 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15951 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37045 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

White House defends Biden's health, but admits poor debate performance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24885 views

President Biden's health and ability to hold office were addressed by the White House, which acknowledged that he performed poorly in the debate but assured him that he could still serve as president and run for a second term.

White House defends Biden's health, but admits poor debate performance

On Tuesday, July 2, the White House commented on rumors about President Joe Biden's health, acknowledging his poor performance in the debates while saying he could still hold office and run for president of the United States. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

"First, I want to say that we understand the concerns. We understand that. The president did not have a great night," said White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre.



The White House preempted the first questions from journalists by announcing that Biden will appear at two events next week: an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, which will air in part on Friday, and a personal press conference during the NATO summit in Washington.

Such unplanned events are rare for Biden, who, according to CNN estimates, is lagging behind his recent predecessors in official press conferences.

Asked if Biden regularly presents himself the way he did at the debate, Jean-Pierre recalled a speech Biden gave in North Carolina the day after the debate: "He realizes that he is not a young man. What he's going to focus on is continuing to reach the American people on the issues that they care about.

AddendumAddendum

Jean-Pierre reiterated that Biden was sick last Thursday, adding that he was still suffering from a cold. According to her, the president did not take cold medicine before the debate.

She added that the administration is "not at all" hiding information about the president's health or ability to do his job.

Top Democrats call on the party to support Biden, while members of the president's family emphasize that "he is fighting on."01.07.24, 14:19 • 16747 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
CNN
White House
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Joe Biden
United States
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31