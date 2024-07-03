White House defends Biden's health, but admits poor debate performance

On Tuesday, July 2, the White House commented on rumors about President Joe Biden's health, acknowledging his poor performance in the debates while saying he could still hold office and run for president of the United States. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

"First, I want to say that we understand the concerns. We understand that. The president did not have a great night," said White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre.





The White House preempted the first questions from journalists by announcing that Biden will appear at two events next week: an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, which will air in part on Friday, and a personal press conference during the NATO summit in Washington.

Such unplanned events are rare for Biden, who, according to CNN estimates, is lagging behind his recent predecessors in official press conferences.

Asked if Biden regularly presents himself the way he did at the debate, Jean-Pierre recalled a speech Biden gave in North Carolina the day after the debate: "He realizes that he is not a young man. What he's going to focus on is continuing to reach the American people on the issues that they care about.

Jean-Pierre reiterated that Biden was sick last Thursday, adding that he was still suffering from a cold. According to her, the president did not take cold medicine before the debate.

She added that the administration is "not at all" hiding information about the president's health or ability to do his job.

Top Democrats call on the party to support Biden, while members of the president's family emphasize that "he is fighting on."