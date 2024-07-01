Top Democrats call on the party to support Biden, while members of the president's family emphasize that "he is fighting on."

Leading figures in the Democratic Party have expressed public support for President Joe Biden. Written by UNN with references to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

Senior Democrats rule out the possibility of replacing Biden amid calls for him to withdraw from the presidential race.

Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, one of several Democrats considered a possible replacement for Biden, noted that "bad debates happen.

Despite his assessment of the debate, Biden should not drop out of the race, Warnock said.

"I support Joe Biden, and our mission is to make sure he crosses the finish line in November," he said.

President Biden is also urged to stay in the race by his family.

Despite his poor performance at last week's debate, "the whole family is united." The New York Times source notes calls for Biden to continue the fight from his family. "He's standing up and fighting on," the source told the Times.

