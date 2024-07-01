Top Democrats call on the party to support Biden, while members of the president's family emphasize that "he is fighting on."

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7844 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10718 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15030 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36225 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37922 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Top Democrats call on the party to support Biden, while members of the president's family emphasize that "he is fighting on."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16747 views

Leading Democrats and Biden's family are urging him to continue his presidential campaign despite concerns about his performance in the debates.

Top Democrats call on the party to support Biden, while members of the president's family emphasize that "he is fighting on."

Leading figures in the Democratic Party have expressed public support for President Joe Biden. Written by UNN with references to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

Details

Senior Democrats rule out the possibility of replacing Biden amid calls for him to withdraw from the presidential race.

Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, one of several Democrats considered a possible replacement for Biden, noted that "bad debates happen.

"Biden was overly trained": the failed debate is attributed to the president's exhaustion01.07.24, 09:59 • 15600 views

Despite his assessment of the debate, Biden should not drop out of the race, Warnock said.

"I support Joe Biden, and our mission is to make sure he crosses the finish line in November," he said.

President Biden is also urged to stay in the race by his family.

Despite his poor performance at last week's debate, "the whole family is united." The New York Times source notes calls for Biden to continue the fight from his family. "He's standing up and fighting on," the source told the Times.

Concerns grow in Europe over Biden's mental acuity after debate debacle - FT01.07.24, 12:02 • 19179 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
The New York Times
Europe
Joe Biden
United States
