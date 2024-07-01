Concerns grow in Europe over Biden's mental acuity after debate debacle - FT
Kyiv • UNN
Concerns are growing in European capitals about Joe Biden's mental acuity and physical limitations after his poor performance in the debate with Donald Trump. Some politicians are calling on Democrats to replace him as their presidential candidate.
Concerns about Biden's prospects are beginning to be expressed publicly in EU capitals. Writes UNN with reference to Financial Times.
Details
EU officials in Brussels, who have had a close relationship with the Biden administration, recognize the marked deterioration in the US president's physical condition over the past four years. Several European diplomats during this month's G7 leaders' summit in Italy noted Biden's noticeable lack of attention and physical limitations.
There are comments from representatives of political parties in European countries.
Michael Link, Free Democratic Party (FDP):
Democrats will have to decide at their convention in mid-August whether they are really going to nominate Joe Biden
Link noted that in recent times, "sometimes it was hard to understand what Biden was saying.
Norbert Rettgen, a member of the center-right CDU party and foreign policy expert: "We are not going to do anything about it
Democrats must change their candidate now
Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski joined the chorus of voices, hinting that Biden should consider withdrawing his candidacy to avoid a catastrophic transfer of power.
After the failed debate with Trump: most voters want Biden's replacement as a candidate in the election29.06.24, 10:33 • 24236 views
In Italy, where Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has openly declared his support for Trump. At the same time, other members of Prime Minister Georgia Maloney's government were very careful to avoid any public comments on the debate or Biden's disturbing speeches.
But former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, now a member of the center-right opposition, has openly called on Biden to resign and make way for an alternative candidate.
As a senator, vice president, and president, he served the United States with honor, Renzi said.
He does not deserve an ignominious end... it is everyone's duty to change horses
"Biden was overly trained": the failed debate is attributed to the president's exhaustion01.07.24, 09:59 • 15600 views