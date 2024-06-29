After the failed debate with Trump: most voters want Biden's replacement as a candidate in the election
Kyiv • UNN
After an unsuccessful debate, 60% of respondents to a Morning Consult poll believe that Joe Biden should be replaced as the Democratic candidate in the US presidential election.
Details
Specifically, 60% of respondents say Biden should "definitely" or "probably" be replaced. Whereas 21% of respondents believe that Biden "definitely should not" be replaced, and another 20% believe that he "probably should not" be replaced.
When respondents were asked to choose between Biden and former President Trump, 45% chose the president, and 44% chose the former White House leader.
The Morning Consult emphasizes that "polls show that President Joe Biden has not lost ground to Trump.
Addendum
Nevertheless, the majority of respondents - 57% of those who watched the debate - said that Trump outperformed Biden.
Among them are 19% of Democrats, 60% of independents and 93% of Republicans. The poll's margin of error was +/- 2 percentage points.
Context
During the debate, Biden looked uncertain, and his performance raised serious concerns about his age and ability to serve as president of the United States for another term.
The president's voice was often hoarse, which the White House later explained as a cold. Over time, Biden would lose his train of thought or struggle to express his point of view clearly.
A CNN flash poll of debate viewers showed that 67% of respondents said Trump won the debate.
Recall
After the debate between Biden and Trump, Seth Shuster, a spokesman for Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign, said that President Biden would continue to run.