"I know I'm not young anymore": Biden comments on his performance at the debate with Trump
Joe Biden acknowledged that his advanced age affected his performance in the debate, but confirmed his ability to serve as president of the United States and do the job.
During his address to voters, US President Joe Biden commented on his performance in the debate against his opponent in the US presidential election, Donald Trump. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.
Details
In particular, Biden admitted that he is indeed at an advanced age and does not participate in debates as well as he used to.
I will say the obvious thing: I know I am not young anymore. I know I don't walk as easily as I used to, I don't speak as coherently as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to, but I know what I know. I know how to tell the truth
At the same time, he emphasized that knows how to "do the job" of an American president, and "when you get knocked down, you get up.
Friends, I give you Biden's word: I would not run again if I did not believe with all my heart and soul that I could do the job. Because, frankly, the stakes are too high
Context
During the debate, Biden looked uncertain, and his performance raised serious concerns about his age and ability to serve as president of the United States for another term.
The president's voice was often hoarse, which the White House later explained as a cold. Over time, Biden would lose his train of thought or struggle to express his point of view clearly.
A CNN flash poll of debate viewers showed that 67% of respondents said Trump won the debate.
Recall
Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign spokesman Seth Shuster said after the Biden-Trump debate that President Biden will continue to run