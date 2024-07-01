"Biden was overly trained": the failed debate is attributed to the president's exhaustion
Kyiv • UNN
Biden's poor performance at the debate is explained by the fact that his advisors over-prepared him for the debate with too much detail, which left him exhausted and unable to present a broader vision of the country.
President Joe Biden's debate with Donald Trump ended badly for the Democratic nominee after a series of decisions by his most senior advisers, critics say. UNN reports with reference to Reuters.
Details
The 81-year-old Biden failed to achieve a better result during the debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump for a number of reasons cited by critics. In particular, Biden did not have enough rest before the debate, while his advisers "bombarded Biden with details" during long preparatory sessions.
I think he was over-trained, over-practiced. And I believe that [senior aide] Anita Dunn... put him in a place that was favorable to Trump, not him
"My only request was to make sure he was rested before the debate, but he was exhausted. He was not healthy," said one person, who said they had reached out to Biden's top aides in the days before the debate, but to no avail.
US invites Arab and Israeli ministers to NATO anniversary summit in Washington - FT28.06.24, 12:41 • 15278 views
Context
Biden's debate strategy was endorsed by campaign chairman Jen O'Malley Dillon, who helped him win in 2020 and was appointed in January to boost his bumpy re-election campaign. The strategy has also been endorsed by a longtime Biden aide and former Barack Obama campaign strategist.
The advisors drew up a rigorous calendar to prepare for the debate. The president's inner circle was involved, some of whom had been close to Biden for decades: Ron Klein, his first White House chief of staff, Dunn, former White House counsel and longtime adviser Mike Donilon, and about a dozen other political and policy experts.
White House aides believed that Biden was entering the debate with his most valuable political asset: momentum, the wind at his back.
It is also noted that Biden flew to France, back to the United States, Italy, and the West Coast, among other trips, over the course of 14 days, and then took only a few days to relax at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Six days before the debate, Biden and his aides moved into Camp David, where Biden was isolated. It was clear that Biden had a lot to accomplish, more than his opponent.
Trump could simply complain about the current administration, while Biden would need facts and a few witticisms at hand
During the long preparatory sessions, mock debates were held.
Critics now say that the preparations should have focused on the broader vision he should provide to the country. At the same time, Biden did not have enough rest before the debate.
The result, according to critics, was a candidate Biden in the worst possible condition: with a dull face, hair scattered on his collar, and a hoarse voice.
Biden is not dropping out of the race after the debate, says US presidential campaign spokesman28.06.24, 18:46 • 20706 views