Biden is not dropping out of the race after the debate, says US presidential campaign spokesman
Kyiv • UNN
Biden campaign spokesman Seth Shuster confirms that the president will not drop out of the race, despite concerns about his performance in the debate against Trump.
After the debate between Biden and Trump, Seth Shuster, a spokesman for Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign, said that President Biden would continue to run. He told this to The Hill, reports UNN.
Details
According to the newspaper, the debate sparked discussions among Democrats about whether to replace Biden's candidacy. The fact is that most Democrats had a negative view of Biden's performance in the debate with Trump on Thursday night. Some acknowledged that it would spark discussions about whether the president should be replaced at the head of the Democratic Party before the August convention.
But the president himself has brushed aside talk of whether he should step aside after the debate, The Hill reports. And his closest associates say he is full of energy to continue the race.
Of course, he does not drop out
Recall
During the debate, Biden looked uncertain, and his performance raised serious concerns about his age and ability to serve as president of the United States for another term.
The president's voice was often hoarse, which the White House later explained as a cold. Over time, Biden would lose his train of thought or struggle to express his point of view clearly.
A CNN flash poll of debate viewers showed that 67% of respondents said Trump won the debate.
