Where to expect snow and ice on the roads: weather forecast for today

Cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine today, with clearings and light snow in some places. Temperatures will range from -6° at night to +3° during the day, with icy conditions on the roads in some places. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.

Details

According to the weather forecast, February 5 will be cloudy with clearing. At night in most regions, during the day in the northeastern, western and Odesa regions there will be light snow, in the rest of the country it will be without precipitation. There is ice on the roads in some places.

Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures at night are 1-6° Celsius, during the day from 2° Celsius to 3° Celsius; in the Carpathians, 6-11° Celsius at night, 0-5° Celsius during the day.

Weather forecast for the Kyiv region

Cloudy with clearings. At night there will be light snow in some places, no precipitation during the day. There will be ice on the roads in some places. Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s. The temperature at night will be 1-6° below zero, during the day from 2° below zero to 3° above zero. In Kyiv the temperature at night will be 3-5° below zero, during the day 0-2° below zero.