Where rain will fall in Ukraine and where fog will prevail — meteorologists give the forecast for October 20

Photo: anton-petrus

Tomorrow, cloudy weather with clear spells is expected in Ukraine; some regions will be affected by rain, while fog is expected in the Carpathians. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, daytime temperatures will range from 13 to 21°C, reports UNN.

Cloudy with clear spells. Moderate rain in the Right-Bank region, Kherson region and Crimea; locally heavy rain in the southwestern part of the country; no precipitation elsewhere - forecasters noted.

Fog in places in the Carpathians and eastern parts of the country at night and in the morning.

The wind is expected to be easterly and southeasterly, at 7–12 m/s.

Temperatures will be 9–14°C at night, 6–11°C in the western regions; 13–18°C during the day, reaching 21°C in Zakarpattia and the south of the country - the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center summarized.

The beginning of the week will be warm but rainy — forecasters have issued a forecast