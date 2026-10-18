The beginning of the week will be warm but rainy — forecasters have issued a forecast
Kyiv • UNN
Rain is expected in Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday, heavy in some places. Daytime temperatures will be 13–20°, and nighttime temperatures 5–14°.
The beginning of the new week in Ukraine will be rainy. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, daytime temperatures will reach 20°C, UNN reports.
Light to moderate rain will fall across Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday; during the coming night, locally heavy rain is expected in most central regions and in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions; on October 20 in the Left-Bank regions, and on October 21 in most regions of the country, there will be no precipitation
According to meteorologists, nighttime temperatures will be 5-14°C, and daytime temperatures 13-20°C; on October 19-20, temperatures in the western regions will be 8-15°C.
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