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The beginning of the week will be warm but rainy — forecasters have issued a forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1414 views

Rain is expected in Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday, heavy in some places. Daytime temperatures will be 13–20°, and nighttime temperatures 5–14°.

The beginning of the week will be warm but rainy — forecasters have issued a forecast
Illustrative photo

The beginning of the new week in Ukraine will be rainy. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, daytime temperatures will reach 20°C, UNN reports.

Light to moderate rain will fall across Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday; during the coming night, locally heavy rain is expected in most central regions and in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions; on October 20 in the Left-Bank regions, and on October 21 in most regions of the country, there will be no precipitation 

- the statement says.

According to meteorologists, nighttime temperatures will be 5-14°C, and daytime temperatures 13-20°C; on October 19-20, temperatures in the western regions will be 8-15°C. 

Earth will soon exceed the safe temperature limit – UN02.09.26, 22:42 • 11221 view

Antonina Tumanova

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Rains in Ukraine
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