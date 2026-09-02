Earth will soon exceed the safe temperature limit – UN

Earth is close to the dangerous temperature threshold set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The UN assures that the world still has a chance to try to bring temperatures back to a safe level. This is reported by the AP, as cited by UNN.

As part of a strategic retreat in the fight against climate change, the United Nations has acknowledged that Earth has lost the chance to prevent some of the worst effects of global warming. So now the world must determine how to lower temperatures below the danger zone and return them to a safe level, officials say – the publication writes.

According to the publication, a new UN Environment report states that the main cause of warming on Earth remains the burning of coal, oil and gas.

The UN believes that Earth has lost the opportunity to avoid some of the most severe consequences of climate change, but this does not mean that efforts to contain warming should be abandoned.

Rather than giving up, scientists and UN representatives recommend trying to limit excessive warming and then lower temperatures to the agreed threshold. But this would still mean decades of increasing numbers of weather-related natural disasters, rising sea levels, extinctions, and the melting of ice caps and glaciers – the publication writes.

Humanity is exceeding the limit of what is possible to avoid a climate catastrophe – said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

After a period of excessive warming, the new strategy envisions returning to a level below the limit by ending the use of fossil fuels and developing some way to remove industrially produced carbon dioxide from the air.

This is a reality check. We have to live with this warmer world. But we can still do a great deal to limit warming - said report co-author Richard Betts, a climatologist at the University of Exeter.

We remind you

The World Meteorological Organization forecasts an 86% probability of a new temperature record by 2030. Warming will be influenced by the El Niño phenomenon and carbon dioxide emissions.