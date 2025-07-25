$41.770.01
Where agribusiness is most often started and closed: research results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

Since 2021, 8,644 new agricultural companies have been registered in Ukraine, while 3,416 have ceased operations, indicating significant growth. The largest number of new companies appeared in Odesa region, Kyiv, and Lviv region, and 1,738 agricultural firms changed their region of activity, of which 346 moved to western regions.

Despite the war, Ukraine's agricultural sector demonstrates resilience and ability to recover. According to the Unified State Register, since 2021, 8,644 new agricultural companies have been registered in Ukraine, while 3,416 enterprises have ceased their activities. This means that for every "closed" agricultural firm, there are 2.5 new ones. This is evidenced by data from the Opendatabot monitoring service, writes UNN.

Details

The peak of openings occurred in 2021 – then the agricultural market was replenished with 2,678 companies. After the full-scale invasion, the numbers slightly decreased, but since 2023, a revival has been observed – 1,697 new registrations, and in the first half of 2025, 869 new companies have already appeared.

The most active regions for registering agricultural companies are:

  • Odesa region - 612;
    • Kyiv - 600;
      • Lviv region - 597;
        • Vinnytsia - 591;
          • Dnipropetrovsk - 535.

            The least:

            • Luhansk region - 40;
              • Donetsk - 101;
                • Zaporizhzhia - 147;
                  • Chernivtsi - 120;
                    • Zakarpattia - 171.

                      Where agricultural enterprises are most often closed:

                      • Odesa region - 606;
                        • Dnipropetrovsk region - 225;
                          • Khmelnytskyi region - 201;
                            • Kyiv region - 199;
                              • Mykolaiv region - 191.

                                Agro-relocation

                                According to information, since 2021, 1,738 agricultural companies have decided to change their region of activity. Of these, 346 moved to western regions, most often to Lviv region (166 companies).

                                Among other popular relocation destinations:

                                • Rivne region - 54;
                                  • Volyn - 39;
                                    • Khmelnytskyi - 30;
                                      • Zakarpattia - 19.

                                        Ukrainian agricultural exports rose by more than a third: top importers 05.06.25, 14:38 • 2101 view

                                        Lilia Podolyak

                                        Lilia Podolyak

