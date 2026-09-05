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What is celebrated on September 5 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

September 5 marks the International Day of Charity, Beard Day, and commemorative dates in various countries. Believers honor Zechariah and Elizabeth.

What is celebrated on September 5 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 5, the world celebrates the International Day of Charity, established in memory of Mother Teresa; India celebrates National Teachers' Day, while according to the new church calendar, believers commemorate Saint Zechariah the Prophet and Righteous Elizabeth, UNN writes.

International Day of Charity

An official UN observance established by the General Assembly in 2012 at Hungary's initiative. The date was chosen to commemorate the death of Nobel laureate Mother Teresa (1997), who devoted her life to helping the underprivileged. The observance is intended to raise awareness of the role of charity in overcoming poverty, engage citizens and organizations in volunteer activities, and support humanitarian initiatives around the world.

World Beard Day

An unofficial holiday traditionally observed on the first Saturday of September. The event brings together bearded people from around the world, promotes the culture of grooming and barbering, and, according to an old humorous tradition, bearded men are exempt from doing any heavy housework on this day.

Teachers' Day in India

A national holiday celebrated since 1962 in honor of the birthday of the prominent philosopher, statesman, and country's second president, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this day, senior students traditionally switch roles with teachers, conduct lessons in their place, and organize ceremonial events to honor the importance of the educational mission.

Amazon Day in Brazil (Dia da Amazônia)

A state commemorative date established to mark the creation of the Province of Amazonas by Emperor Pedro II in 1850. The day aims to draw public attention to the preservation of the world's largest tropical rainforest, the fight against illegal logging, and the protection of the unique biodiversity of the Amazon River ecosystem.

Knowledge Day in Vietnam

The official beginning of the new academic year for all schools in the country, when millions of schoolchildren return to classes after the summer holidays as part of a unified nationwide ceremonial event.

Remembrance Day of Saint Zechariah the Prophet and Saint Righteous Elizabeth 

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Zechariah the Prophet and Saint Righteous Elizabeth—the parents of Saint John the Baptist (Forerunner). According to the Gospel, they remained childless for a long time, but after the Archangel Gabriel appeared to them, a son was born to them who foretold the coming of the Messiah. This day also commemorates the killing of Blessed Prince Gleb—one of the first Old Rus saints who suffered martyrdom.

According to the old calendar, believers celebrate the Leave-taking of the Feast of the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos and also commemorate Saint Luppus of Thessalonica, who was a faithful servant of Saint Demetrius of Thessalonica and suffered execution for preaching Christianity. In the folk calendar, this day was called "Lup the Lingonberry Gatherer," because by this date lingonberries in the forests usually ripened fully and the first autumn frosts began.

Oleksandra Mesenko

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