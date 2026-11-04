What is celebrated on November 4 in Ukraine and around the world

On November 4, Ukraine celebrates Railway Workers’ Day, while the world observes World Climate Justice Day and International Marketing Day. According to the church calendar under the new style, Saint Joannicius the Great is commemorated, while under the old style, Saint Abercius the Equal-to-the-Apostles is remembered, UNN reports.

Railway Workers’ Day of Ukraine

An official professional holiday established by a decree of the President of Ukraine dated December 11, 2002. The date was chosen to commemorate November 4, 1861, when the first passenger train, named "Yaroslav," arrived at the platform of Lviv railway station from Vienna via Przemyśl. This day is considered the beginning of the history of the modern railway network in Ukraine. The observance recognizes the strategically important work of railway employees, who provide passenger and freight transportation, logistical stability, the country’s defense capability, and the functioning of critical infrastructure.

UNESCO Day

On November 4, the world marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the UNESCO Constitution, adopted in 1946 to support peace through humanitarian cooperation. The impetus for creating global heritage-protection mechanisms was provided by the 1950s operation to save the temples of Abu Simbel from flooding. Today, the organization oversees more than 1,100 sites of global significance and protects intangible culture, including Ukrainian borscht.

World Climate Justice Day

A global environmental observance calling on the international community to ensure a fair distribution of responsibility and resources in the fight against climate change. The day emphasizes that the least protected segments of the population and countries with developing ecosystems, which have contributed the least to industrial emissions, suffer the most from the consequences of global warming, natural disasters, and environmental crises.

International Marketing Day

Established at the initiative of the European Marketing Confederation and international professional associations. The date commemorates the birthday of the prominent American scholar and "father of modern marketing," Philip Kotler, who was born in 1931. The day highlights the role of marketing strategies, market analysis, and communications in the development of entrepreneurship, meeting consumer needs, and shaping the modern global economy.

Under the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Joannicius the Great — a prominent Byzantine ascetic and theologian who was a brave soldier in his youth but later became a monk and spent 50 years in strict spiritual asceticism on Mount Olympus. The venerable saint possessed the gifts of foresight and miracle-working and played an important role in defending the veneration of icons. On this day, the holy martyrs Nicander, Bishop of Myra, and Hermeias, a presbyter, are also remembered — disciples of Saint Titus the Apostle, who ordained them for service and who suffered for openly preaching Christianity.

Under the old calendar, believers commemorate Saint Abercius the Equal-to-the-Apostles, Bishop of Hierapolis and wonderworker — a Phrygian hierarch who became renowned for destroying pagan temples and healing the sick. The seven holy youths of Ephesus are also remembered; they miraculously slept in a cave for nearly two centuries, bearing witness to the truth of the resurrection of the dead.