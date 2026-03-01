Weather on March 2 - Ukraine expects rain, up to 13 degrees Celsius in the south

$43.210.00
07:44 AM • 14851 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 35787 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 46469 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 60495 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 65964 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 67183 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 50696 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 51980 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 53616 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 59319 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
Iran's envoy to the UN announced imminent strikes on US military bases in response to aggression
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme Leader
Escalation in Iran triggers the biggest crisis in the global gas market since 2022
Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani planes over Kabul
US used Ukrainian tactics for the first time in strikes on Iran - Politico
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get old
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
John Healey
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Tehran
Israel
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitions
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashion
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn Skyler
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system
KAB-250

Weather on March 2 - Ukraine expects rain, up to 13 degrees Celsius in the south

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

On March 2, a slight deterioration in weather is expected in Ukraine, with light rain in Vinnytsia region. The warmest weather will be in the south of the country, where temperatures will reach +9 to +13 degrees Celsius.

Weather on March 2 - Ukraine expects rain, up to 13 degrees Celsius in the south

On Monday, March 2, the weather in Ukraine will not change significantly. Most regions will be without significant precipitation, while in the west, particularly in Vinnytsia region, there will be light rain. This was reported by meteorologist Natalia Didenko on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The upcoming night is expected to be from 2 degrees below zero to 2 degrees above zero. Tomorrow afternoon, the warmest temperatures will be in the southern part of Ukraine, +9 to +13 degrees. It will be slightly cooler compared to today in the western regions, with +4 to +9 degrees expected tomorrow. In the eastern regions, temperatures will range from +6 in Kharkiv region, through +7 in Luhansk region, to +10 in Donetsk region. In the central part, +6 to +10 degrees are expected. In northern Ukraine, on March 2, +3 to +6 degrees are forecast.

- Didenko noted.

At the same time, no precipitation is expected in Kyiv. At night, the air temperature will be around zero, and up to +5 degrees during the day.

The first day of spring in Ukraine will be cloudy but warm, up to +13°28.02.26, 16:40 • 5530 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv