Weather on March 2 - Ukraine expects rain, up to 13 degrees Celsius in the south

On Monday, March 2, the weather in Ukraine will not change significantly. Most regions will be without significant precipitation, while in the west, particularly in Vinnytsia region, there will be light rain. This was reported by meteorologist Natalia Didenko on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The upcoming night is expected to be from 2 degrees below zero to 2 degrees above zero. Tomorrow afternoon, the warmest temperatures will be in the southern part of Ukraine, +9 to +13 degrees. It will be slightly cooler compared to today in the western regions, with +4 to +9 degrees expected tomorrow. In the eastern regions, temperatures will range from +6 in Kharkiv region, through +7 in Luhansk region, to +10 in Donetsk region. In the central part, +6 to +10 degrees are expected. In northern Ukraine, on March 2, +3 to +6 degrees are forecast. - Didenko noted.

At the same time, no precipitation is expected in Kyiv. At night, the air temperature will be around zero, and up to +5 degrees during the day.

