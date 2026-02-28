The first day of spring in Ukraine will be cloudy but warm, up to +13°

$43.210.00
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
11:55 AM • 10900 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 16310 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 23392 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 29656 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 42542 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 41980 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 47849 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 45590 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 43405 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
German AfD party likely exposes NATO's weaknesses to Russian intelligenceFebruary 28, 04:49 AM • 10892 views
Kim Jong Un presented the party elite with the latest domestically produced sniper riflesPhotoFebruary 28, 05:06 AM • 16653 views
Trump claimed he has an unconstitutional right to run for president a third timeFebruary 28, 05:21 AM • 12467 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhoto09:42 AM • 7624 views
One person killed in Abu Dhabi after missile attack from Iran - Media10:13 AM • 8100 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 24466 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 29635 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 27001 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 31320 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 32730 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhoto09:42 AM • 7668 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 15133 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 15680 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 16135 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 31111 views
The first day of spring in Ukraine will be cloudy but warm, up to +13°

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

On March 1, cloudy weather without precipitation is forecast in Ukraine, with temperatures rising to 13° Celsius in some places. Fog is possible at night and in the morning, and black ice on the roads.

The first day of spring in Ukraine will be cloudy but warm, up to +13°

Tomorrow, March 1, cloudy weather with no precipitation is forecast in Ukraine, with temperatures rising to 13°C in some places. This was reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, writes UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, but without precipitation.

At night and in the morning, there will be fog in places, and ice on the roads of the country, except for the south and west. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature at night will be 0-5°C below zero, during the day 2-7°C above zero, in the west and south of the country 8-13°C above zero.

Weather in Kyiv and the region

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected, with no precipitation.

In the region, there will be fog in places at night and in the morning. Ice on the roads in some places.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature in the region at night will be 0-5°C below zero, during the day 2-7°C above zero; in Kyiv at night 1-3°C below zero, during the day 4-6°C above zero.

In Kirovohrad region, flooding due to thaw has already affected houses and a kindergarten26.02.26, 12:33 • 3493 views

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine
Kyiv