The first day of spring in Ukraine will be cloudy but warm, up to +13°

Tomorrow, March 1, cloudy weather with no precipitation is forecast in Ukraine, with temperatures rising to 13°C in some places. This was reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, writes UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, but without precipitation.

At night and in the morning, there will be fog in places, and ice on the roads of the country, except for the south and west. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature at night will be 0-5°C below zero, during the day 2-7°C above zero, in the west and south of the country 8-13°C above zero.

Weather in Kyiv and the region

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected, with no precipitation.

In the region, there will be fog in places at night and in the morning. Ice on the roads in some places.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature in the region at night will be 0-5°C below zero, during the day 2-7°C above zero; in Kyiv at night 1-3°C below zero, during the day 4-6°C above zero.

In Kirovohrad region, flooding due to thaw has already affected houses and a kindergarten