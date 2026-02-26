In Kirovohrad region, flooding due to thaw has already affected houses and a kindergarten

In Kirovohrad Oblast, flooding due to meltwater is already being recorded amid the thaw; over the past day, rescuers in the oblast provided assistance 17 times due to this, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the oblast reported, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of intensive snowmelt, settlements in the territorial communities of Kirovohrad Oblast are experiencing flooding," the report says.

Over the past day, rescue units in the oblast, as indicated, "made 17 trips to provide assistance to citizens with pumping out meltwater." Most requests were in Holovanivsk, Kropyvnytskyi, and Novoukrainka districts.

"Mostly, owners of private households needed assistance. Rescuers pumped water from 14 adjacent territories, one basement, one open area, and the territory of one preschool educational institution. Work to eliminate the consequences of flooding continues," the State Emergency Service reported.

Recall

Earlier, it was warned that due to the thaw on February 24-26, a rise in water levels of 0.2–0.7 m is expected in four regions of Ukraine. In Kropyvnytskyi, partial flooding of residential buildings on riverside streets is possible.