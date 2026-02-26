$43.240.02
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 20448 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 35953 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 32320 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 29740 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 24843 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 19218 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 41381 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19526 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18607 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
In Kirovohrad region, flooding due to thaw has already affected houses and a kindergarten

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

In Kirovohrad region, rescuers pumped out meltwater 17 times in 24 hours due to flooding. Most calls were received in Holovanivsk, Kropyvnytskyi, and Novoukrainka districts.

In Kirovohrad region, flooding due to thaw has already affected houses and a kindergarten

In Kirovohrad Oblast, flooding due to meltwater is already being recorded amid the thaw; over the past day, rescuers in the oblast provided assistance 17 times due to this, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the oblast reported, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of intensive snowmelt, settlements in the territorial communities of Kirovohrad Oblast are experiencing flooding," the report says.

Over the past day, rescue units in the oblast, as indicated, "made 17 trips to provide assistance to citizens with pumping out meltwater." Most requests were in Holovanivsk, Kropyvnytskyi, and Novoukrainka districts.

"Mostly, owners of private households needed assistance. Rescuers pumped water from 14 adjacent territories, one basement, one open area, and the territory of one preschool educational institution. Work to eliminate the consequences of flooding continues," the State Emergency Service reported.

Recall

Earlier, it was warned that due to the thaw on February 24-26, a rise in water levels of 0.2–0.7 m is expected in four regions of Ukraine. In Kropyvnytskyi, partial flooding of residential buildings on riverside streets is possible.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Real estate
Village
Snow in Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine