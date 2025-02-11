Weather in Ukraine: where it will be warmest today and what to expect in different regions

Today in Ukraine, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with occasional clearings. Precipitation is not expected, and the temperature will remain wintery, although without severe frosts. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

In the capital, daytime temperatures will range from -4° to -2°C, with calm and snow-free weather. In the western regions, particularly in Lviv, the air will warm up to +1°C, with a slight frost at night. The situation is similar in Dnipro, where the thermometer will show -3° to -1°C.

In the south, in Odesa and Simferopol, temperatures are forecast to reach 0°...+1°C, which will create a thaw. Melitopol is expected to have the warmest temperature in the country - up to +2°C.

The eastern regions, in particular Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk, will remain under the influence of cold air. At night, the temperature will drop to -5°C, and during the day it will warm up to -1°C.

Forecasters note that the wind will be weak and the atmospheric pressure will remain stable. Despite the absence of precipitation, the ground may be slippery, so you should be careful on the roads.

