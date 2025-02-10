Weather in Ukraine: where it will be warmest and what to expect from winter temperatures

In Ukraine, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with some clearings. The air temperature will remain within winter limits, but severe frosts are not expected. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

In Kyiv, the temperature will drop to -6...-4°C, the sky will remain mostly cloudy, but there will be occasional clearings. In the west of the country, in particular in Lviv, it will be slightly warmer - from +1 to +3°C, also without precipitation.

The eastern regions, including Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk, will experience cloudy weather and temperatures in the range of -5...+3°C.

The center of the country, in particular Dnipro, will have a similar situation - partly cloudy and temperatures from -3 to -1°C.

In the south, including Odesa, Melitopol and Simferopol, the temperature will fluctuate between -1 and +1°C. Despite the cloudiness, no significant precipitation is expected in these regions.

The average temperature across the country is expected to be in the range of -2...0°C. This weather will make for comfortable winter walks, but you should dress warmly, especially in the morning and evening.

