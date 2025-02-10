ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Weather in Ukraine: where it will be warmest and what to expect from winter temperatures

Weather in Ukraine: where it will be warmest and what to expect from winter temperatures

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35451 views

Mostly cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures ranging from -6 to +3°C. The warmest weather will be in the west of the country, without severe frosts and significant precipitation throughout the country.

In Ukraine, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy, with some clearings. The air temperature will remain within winter limits, but severe frosts are not expected. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

In Kyiv, the temperature will drop to -6...-4°C, the sky will remain mostly cloudy, but there will be occasional clearings. In the west of the country, in particular in Lviv, it will be slightly warmer - from +1 to +3°C, also without precipitation. 

The eastern regions, including Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk, will experience cloudy weather and temperatures in the range of -5...+3°C.

The center of the country, in particular Dnipro, will have a similar situation - partly cloudy and temperatures from -3 to -1°C. 

In the south, including Odesa, Melitopol and Simferopol, the temperature will fluctuate between -1 and +1°C. Despite the cloudiness, no significant precipitation is expected in these regions. 

Image

The average temperature across the country is expected to be in the range of -2...0°C. This weather will make for comfortable winter walks, but you should dress warmly, especially in the morning and evening.

Frost will be in almost all of Ukraine: weather forecast for today08.02.25, 08:08 • 53008 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyKyivKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

