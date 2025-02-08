Frost will be in almost all of Ukraine: weather forecast for today

On Saturday, February 8, weather forecasters in Ukraine predict cloudy weather with clearings. No significant precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, it will be dry in Ukraine today. Only in Crimea snow is likely. There is ice on the roads, except for most of the western and southern regions.

The wind is mostly northeast, 5-10 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in Crimea and Azov.

The coldest temperatures will be in the east, -2°...-4°. The weather will also be mostly cloudy, with some clearings.

Partly cloudy weather will prevail in the central part of Ukraine today. Thermometers here will show -1°...-2°, without precipitation.

Residents of the south of the country are expected to experience temperatures around -1°...0°, with only a few places in Crimea dropping to -3°.

It will also be cloudy in the Kyiv region and in the capital. No precipitation. There will be ice on the roads in some places.

Daytime temperatures will be 0-4° Celsius; in Kyiv, 1-3° Celsius.

