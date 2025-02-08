Scotch Whisky Day and Marriage Proposal Day: what is celebrated on February 8

The International Scotch Day is celebrated annually on February 8 and is a holiday for all fans of this drink. On this day, amateurs, experts and newcomers come together to honor whiskey, its centuries-old heritage and culture, UNN writes.

Scotch whisky has more than 500 years of history. The first documented mention of whisky production in Scotland dates back to 1494, when state records show that a monk named John Core received barley to make aqua vitae (Latin for "water of life"). This is how distilled beverages were called in those days.

Initially, whisky was used as a medicine, believed to have healing properties. However, over time, the drink gained popularity among the population and became an integral part of Scottish culture. In the XVII-XVIII centuries, whisky production expanded, and due to high taxes on alcohol, many Scottish producers began to engage in illegal production of the drink. In 1823, the British government passed the Excise Act, which legalized whiskey distillation under certain conditions. This allowed official producers to flourish, and traditional methods of making the drink were improved. Over time, Scotch whisky has become a world-famous product, exported to more than 200 countries.

February 8 also marks Opera Day, an unofficial holiday that appeared in 2018 thanks to a public initiative on social media. Opera, which originated in Italy in the 16th century, quickly spread across Europe and became an important cultural phenomenon.

It attracted not only the elite but also the general public, combining music, theater, and drama.

This day unites opera fans around the world, reminding them of its importance and traditions. Classical music lovers share their impressions on social media using the hashtag #OperaDay, popularizing opera among new generations.

Marriage proposal day is also celebrated every year on February 8. It is a great opportunity for lovers to take an important step in their relationship, as well as a symbolic day for those who plan to propose in the future.

Wedding proposal day has no official origin, but it has become popular due to romantic traditions that have developed over the centuries.

The date falls in early February, when the atmosphere of Valentine's Day is already in the air. It is believed that this day was created to give confidence to those who have long been planning to propose, but have been hesitant to take this step. This day also motivates couples to discuss the future of their relationship and make it even stronger.

World Film Day is a holiday dedicated to the art of cinema, celebrated every year on the second Saturday of February. It is intended to honor the history and achievements of the film industry, as well as the impact of cinema on culture, art and society.

This date is symbolic, because it was in February 1894 that Thomas Edison received a patent for a kinetoscope, a device that allowed him to view moving images.

This invention became one of the key stages in the development of cinema.

Later, in December 1895, the Lumiere brothers held the first public movie screening in Paris, ushering in a new era in the art form. Since then, cinema has come a long way - from silent films to blockbusters and digital technologies - influencing culture and shaping public attitudes.

On this day, cinemas, film studios, and cultural institutions hold special screenings, retrospectives of legendary films, and discussions of film classics and contemporary cinema. Movie lovers watch cult films and share their favorite scenes and stories on social media.

In the Christian tradition, February 8 is celebrated as the Day of the Holy Prophet Zechariah the Sicklewho lived in the sixth century BC and was one of the minor prophets of the Old Testament.

It predicted the rebuilding of the Jerusalem Temple after the Babylonian captivity and the coming of the Messiah.

Zechariah was one of the prophets who called on the Jews to rebuild the temple after returning from exile.

His prophecies contain images that later became important in Christian theology. He is especially known for his vision of the Messiah, whom he described as a King who would come in humility.

The holiday has biblical roots and is celebrated in the Orthodox and Catholic calendars. Zacharias is considered the patron saint of spiritual insight, and his day is a reminder of the power of faith and foresight in God's plan.

On February 8, the Orthodox Church honors the Holy Great Martyr Theodore Stratilat, a brave military leader and a zealous Christian. He was distinguished by his victory over the serpent and his open confession of faith.

During the persecution of the emperor Licinius, he refused to worship pagan gods and was executed in 319. He is considered the patron saint of warriors, and his memory is also honored on June 21.