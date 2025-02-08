Scotch Whisky Day and Marriage Proposal Day: what is celebrated on February 8

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 6266 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 58777 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101558 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105028 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128735 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103504 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113283 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116898 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105745 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102118 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 85459 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111066 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105454 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 6266 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122349 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128735 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161909 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152071 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 305 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105443 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111054 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138229 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140000 views
Actual
Scotch Whisky Day and Marriage Proposal Day: what is celebrated on February 8

Scotch Whisky Day and Marriage Proposal Day: what is celebrated on February 8

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36357 views

February 8 is the International Day of Scotch Whisky, Opera Day, and Marriage Proposal Day. Also on this day, the Orthodox Church honors Saints Zacharias the Sickle and Theodore the Stratilite.

The International Scotch Day is celebrated annually on February 8 and is a holiday for all fans of this drink. On this day, amateurs, experts and newcomers come together to honor whiskey, its centuries-old heritage and culture, UNN writes.

Scotch whisky has more than 500 years of history. The first documented mention of whisky production in Scotland dates back to 1494, when state records show that a monk named John Core received barley to make aqua vitae (Latin for "water of life"). This is how distilled beverages were called in those days.

Initially, whisky was used as a medicine, believed to have healing properties. However, over time, the drink gained popularity among the population and became an integral part of Scottish culture. In the XVII-XVIII centuries, whisky production expanded, and due to high taxes on alcohol, many Scottish producers began to engage in illegal production of the drink. In 1823, the British government passed the Excise Act, which legalized whiskey distillation under certain conditions. This allowed official producers to flourish, and traditional methods of making the drink were improved. Over time, Scotch whisky has become a world-famous product, exported to more than 200 countries.

Friendship breakdown: why it happens and how to deal with it05.02.25, 18:07 • 118624 views

February 8 also marks Opera Day, an unofficial holiday that appeared in 2018 thanks to a public initiative on social media. Opera, which originated in Italy in the 16th century, quickly spread across Europe and became an important cultural phenomenon. 

It attracted not only the elite but also the general public, combining music, theater, and drama.  

This day unites opera fans around the world, reminding them of its importance and traditions. Classical music lovers share their impressions on social media using the hashtag #OperaDay, popularizing opera among new generations.

Financial issues in relationships: how to resolve conflicts and support your partner04.02.25, 14:11 • 102456 views

Marriage proposal day is also celebrated every year on February 8. It is a great opportunity for lovers to take an important step in their relationship, as well as a symbolic day for those who plan to propose in the future.  

Wedding proposal day has no official origin, but it has become popular due to romantic traditions that have developed over the centuries. 

The date falls in early February, when the atmosphere of Valentine's Day is already in the air. It is believed that this day was created to give confidence to those who have long been planning to propose, but have been hesitant to take this step. This day also motivates couples to discuss the future of their relationship and make it even stronger.  

Orthodox Church refutes myths about “secret” name at baptism09.01.25, 10:17 • 26165 views

World Film Day is a holiday dedicated to the art of cinema, celebrated every year on the second Saturday of February. It is intended to honor the history and achievements of the film industry, as well as the impact of cinema on culture, art and society.  

This date is symbolic, because it was in February 1894 that Thomas Edison received a patent for a kinetoscope, a device that allowed him to view moving images. 

This invention became one of the key stages in the development of cinema.  

Later, in December 1895, the Lumiere brothers held the first public movie screening in Paris, ushering in a new era in the art form. Since then, cinema has come a long way - from silent films to blockbusters and digital technologies - influencing culture and shaping public attitudes.  

On this day, cinemas, film studios, and cultural institutions hold special screenings, retrospectives of legendary films, and discussions of film classics and contemporary cinema. Movie lovers watch cult films and share their favorite scenes and stories on social media.

An astrologer has revealed the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for all signs07.02.25, 09:42 • 141002 views

In the Christian tradition, February 8 is celebrated as the Day of the Holy Prophet Zechariah the Sicklewho lived in the sixth century BC and was one of the minor prophets of the Old Testament. 

It predicted the rebuilding of the Jerusalem Temple after the Babylonian captivity and the coming of the Messiah.  

Zechariah was one of the prophets who called on the Jews to rebuild the temple after returning from exile.

His prophecies contain images that later became important in Christian theology. He is especially known for his vision of the Messiah, whom he described as a King who would come in humility.  

The holiday has biblical roots and is celebrated in the Orthodox and Catholic calendars. Zacharias is considered the patron saint of spiritual insight, and his day is a reminder of the power of faith and foresight in God's plan.

Sowing calendar for February 2025: when to plant and when to wait31.01.25, 08:30 • 53281 view

On February 8, the Orthodox Church honors the Holy Great Martyr Theodore Stratilat, a brave military leader and a zealous Christian. He was distinguished by his victory over the serpent and his open confession of faith.  

During the persecution of the emperor Licinius, he refused to worship pagan gods and was executed in 319. He is considered the patron saint of warriors, and his memory is also honored on June 21.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyCulture
scotlandScotland
parisParis

Contact us about advertising