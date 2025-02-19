Weather forecast in Ukraine: where snow is expected and what temperature surprises await

Ukraine is preparing for another winter day with cool temperatures and localized precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to weather forecasters, the weather on February 19 will be mostly cloudy, but without significant atmospheric fluctuations.

In the north and west of the country, you should be prepared for light snow. In Kyiv, the temperature will range from -3° to -1°C, with cloudy weather with occasional snow. Lviv residents will also have a snowy morning, with temperatures in the range of 0°...-2°C.

It will be colder in the eastern regions, but no precipitation is expected. Partly cloudy weather is expected in Kharkiv and Bakhmut with temperatures of -6°...-4°C. Donetsk and Luhansk will have a similar situation - cool, dry, with temperatures of -7°...-5°C.

The central regions, including Dnipro, will experience a frosty but clear day. The temperature here will range from -5° to -3°C.

In the southern regions, the weather will be much milder than in the rest of Ukraine. In Odesa and Simferopol, thermometers will show 0° to +2°C, with no precipitation forecast.

In general, the weather in Ukraine will remain wintery, but without drastic changes. In the coming days, temperatures may drop further, especially in the eastern and northern regions. Therefore, drivers and pedestrians should be careful due to possible ice.

