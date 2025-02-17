The weather has deteriorated across Ukraine: Ministry of Internal Affairs gave five tips

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39962 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 39962 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65074 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 65074 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103669 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103669 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69130 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 69130 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115906 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115906 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100728 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112918 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116668 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152388 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115159 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 66434 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109111 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 80754 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 46595 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74076 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103669 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115906 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152388 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143122 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175514 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 33241 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 74076 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133932 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135815 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164121 views
The weather has deteriorated across Ukraine: Ministry of Internal Affairs gave five tips

The weather has deteriorated across Ukraine: Ministry of Internal Affairs gave five tips

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23912 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the deployment of 804 resilience centers of the State Emergency Service and 912 warming centers of the National Police. The agency reminded the basic safety rules during bad weather and urged citizens to be careful.

More than 800 frost-proofing stations and more than 900 heating stations have been deployed across Ukraine amid deteriorating weather conditions, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported, reminding basic safety rules during bad weather, UNN reports.

Details

"Deteriorating weather conditions are observed throughout Ukraine! We urge you not to neglect the safety rules," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said and listed:

  • Avoid sudden maneuvers while driving, keep a safe distance and do not exceed the speed limit.
    • Cross the road only on pedestrian crossings, do not try to cross the roadway in front of moving vehicles.
      • When parking vehicles, make sure that they do not become an obstacle to the operation of municipal equipment.
        • Never go out on ice if you are not sure of its strength.
          • Do not leave heaters, gas appliances, and stove heating unattended, and monitor their condition.

            "As of today, 804 resilience centers of the State Emergency Service and 912 warming centers of the National Police have been deployed. In case of emergency, you can call 101, 102 or 112!" the Interior Ministry emphasized.

            Frosty weather in Ukraine will persist, all regions will be dry: weather forecasters give forecast for February 1817.02.25, 12:53 • 21991 view

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            Society
            ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
            ukraineUkraine

