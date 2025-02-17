The weather has deteriorated across Ukraine: Ministry of Internal Affairs gave five tips

More than 800 frost-proofing stations and more than 900 heating stations have been deployed across Ukraine amid deteriorating weather conditions, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported, reminding basic safety rules during bad weather, UNN reports.

Details

"Deteriorating weather conditions are observed throughout Ukraine! We urge you not to neglect the safety rules," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said and listed:

Avoid sudden maneuvers while driving, keep a safe distance and do not exceed the speed limit.

Cross the road only on pedestrian crossings, do not try to cross the roadway in front of moving vehicles.

When parking vehicles, make sure that they do not become an obstacle to the operation of municipal equipment.

Never go out on ice if you are not sure of its strength.

Do not leave heaters, gas appliances, and stove heating unattended, and monitor their condition.

"As of today, 804 resilience centers of the State Emergency Service and 912 warming centers of the National Police have been deployed. In case of emergency, you can call 101, 102 or 112!" the Interior Ministry emphasized.

