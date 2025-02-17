Frosty weather in Ukraine will persist, all regions will be dry: weather forecasters give forecast for February 18

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 5253 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 49222 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73377 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75506 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117477 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101078 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153373 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110120 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87865 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55008 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83806 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43206 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105855 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117477 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153373 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144033 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176367 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43206 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83806 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134259 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136166 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164418 views
Frosty weather in Ukraine will persist, all regions will be dry: weather forecasters give forecast for February 18

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21992 views

On February 18, dry frosty weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures down to -19°C at night and -6°C during the day. The cold weather will remain until the end of the week.

Cold weather will continue in Ukraine until the end of the week, with significant frosts, especially at night. In particular, on Tuesday, February 18, it will be dry in all regions. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

Next night, the temperature is expected to be -10...-15 °C in Ukraine, and -12...-19 °C in the east and northeast. On Tuesday afternoon, the frost will ease to -1...-6 °C.

Precipitation in Ukraine on February 18 is unlikely.

Weather in the capital

It will be dry in Kyiv tomorrow. The temperature will drop to -12...-14 °C at night and rise to -2...-4 °C during the day.

The forecaster predicts that frosts in Ukraine will continue until the end of the week.

All passenger trains run on schedule despite snowy weather - Ukrzaliznytsia17.02.25, 09:55 • 31753 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

ukraineUkraine

