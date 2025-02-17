Frosty weather in Ukraine will persist, all regions will be dry: weather forecasters give forecast for February 18

Cold weather will continue in Ukraine until the end of the week, with significant frosts, especially at night. In particular, on Tuesday, February 18, it will be dry in all regions. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

Next night, the temperature is expected to be -10...-15 °C in Ukraine, and -12...-19 °C in the east and northeast. On Tuesday afternoon, the frost will ease to -1...-6 °C.

Precipitation in Ukraine on February 18 is unlikely.

Weather in the capital

It will be dry in Kyiv tomorrow. The temperature will drop to -12...-14 °C at night and rise to -2...-4 °C during the day.

The forecaster predicts that frosts in Ukraine will continue until the end of the week.

All passenger trains run on schedule despite snowy weather - Ukrzaliznytsia