"We will return to using names of Ukrainian origin for foreign toponyms" - Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha called for the return of Ukrainian names to foreign toponyms, including in official documents used in Ukraine. The head of the diplomatic department published his position on the social network Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

Andriy Sybiha emphasized that significant progress has already been made in correcting the incorrect transliteration of Ukrainian geographical names abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is systematically working to correct the incorrect spelling of our toponyms everywhere in the world. This includes online resources, media, transport, public places, government bodies, art, and other spheres. And we have already achieved success in this regard. The largest global media, including AP, BBC, The Guardian, ARD, and many others, transport companies, including Air France and others, hundreds of airports worldwide, governments - Germany and other countries - international organizations, and others have already changed the rules for spelling Ukrainian cities to correct transliterations from the Ukrainian language - he reported.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, it is time to "take the next big step."

"We will return names of Ukrainian origin to foreign toponyms in national use. After all, in Ukraine we say Berestia, not Brest. Bilhorod, not Belgorod. Dobrochyn, not Debrecen. This list can be continued. The use of Ukrainian names is our sovereign national right, which also complies with current legislation," Sybiha stated, citing part 3 of Article 41 of the Law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as a State Language," - Andriy Sybiha wrote on his Facebook page.

The names of geographical objects and toponymic objects located on the territory of other states, as well as geographical objects and toponymic objects to which the sovereignty and jurisdiction of any state do not extend, when used in Ukraine, are given in the state language in transcription from the original language, taking into account the peculiarities of Ukrainian phonetics and orthography. If such a geographical object, toponymic object has a name of Ukrainian origin, then such a name may be used instead of or alongside a foreign-language name. In official documents, the name of Ukrainian origin is given preference - the minister quoted the norm of the law in his post.

The head of the Ukrainian diplomatic department noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will be the institution that initiates the correct steps to systematize the national use of names of Ukrainian origin for foreign toponyms.

This is precisely about use in Ukraine, we are not imposing anything on anyone - Sybiha explained.

The Minister drew attention to the fact that "other states and international organizations have their geographical commissions that compile relevant registers."

"It's time to carry out such work in our state as well. Soon we will initiate a professional discussion, a broad public debate, and interdepartmental preparation of the necessary steps," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

