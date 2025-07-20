"We will return to using names of Ukrainian origin for foreign toponyms" - Sybiha

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 09:47 PM • 12430 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 36737 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 28014 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 30548 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 96435 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 221765 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 108299 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 98808 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 96985 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77720 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.3m/s
84%
743mm
Popular news
Azerbaijan prepares lawsuit against Russia over AZAL plane crashJuly 19, 07:24 PM • 8682 views
Orban threatens to block EU budget of 100 billion euros for UkraineJuly 19, 08:32 PM • 4866 views
Tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam: at least 27 dead, including children12:16 AM • 3914 views
Explosions, fires in buildings, burning cars: UAVs attacked Moscow and Moscow Oblast01:19 AM • 15498 views
"Sleeping Prince" dies in Saudi Arabia after more than 20 years in a coma01:49 AM • 8960 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 221763 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 146698 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 214113 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 235391 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 412651 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Usyk
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
London
Sweden
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 19723 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 96435 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 143006 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 145781 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 150534 views
Actual
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Truth Social
M1 Abrams

"We will return to using names of Ukrainian origin for foreign toponyms" - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1098 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha called for the return of Ukrainian names to foreign toponyms in official documents, referring to current legislation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will initiate the systematization of using names of Ukrainian origin for foreign toponyms.

"We will return to using names of Ukrainian origin for foreign toponyms" - Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha called for the return of Ukrainian names to foreign toponyms, including in official documents used in Ukraine. The head of the diplomatic department published his position on the social network Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

Andriy Sybiha emphasized that significant progress has already been made in correcting the incorrect transliteration of Ukrainian geographical names abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is systematically working to correct the incorrect spelling of our toponyms everywhere in the world. This includes online resources, media, transport, public places, government bodies, art, and other spheres. And we have already achieved success in this regard. The largest global media, including AP, BBC, The Guardian, ARD, and many others, transport companies, including Air France and others, hundreds of airports worldwide, governments - Germany and other countries - international organizations, and others have already changed the rules for spelling Ukrainian cities to correct transliterations from the Ukrainian language

- he reported.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, it is time to "take the next big step."

"We will return names of Ukrainian origin to foreign toponyms in national use. After all, in Ukraine we say Berestia, not Brest. Bilhorod, not Belgorod. Dobrochyn, not Debrecen. This list can be continued. The use of Ukrainian names is our sovereign national right, which also complies with current legislation," Sybiha stated, citing part 3 of Article 41 of the Law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as a State Language," - Andriy Sybiha wrote on his Facebook page.

The names of geographical objects and toponymic objects located on the territory of other states, as well as geographical objects and toponymic objects to which the sovereignty and jurisdiction of any state do not extend, when used in Ukraine, are given in the state language in transcription from the original language, taking into account the peculiarities of Ukrainian phonetics and orthography. If such a geographical object, toponymic object has a name of Ukrainian origin, then such a name may be used instead of or alongside a foreign-language name. In official documents, the name of Ukrainian origin is given preference

- the minister quoted the norm of the law in his post.

The head of the Ukrainian diplomatic department noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will be the institution that initiates the correct steps to systematize the national use of names of Ukrainian origin for foreign toponyms.

This is precisely about use in Ukraine, we are not imposing anything on anyone

- Sybiha explained.

The Minister drew attention to the fact that "other states and international organizations have their geographical commissions that compile relevant registers."

"It's time to carry out such work in our state as well. Soon we will initiate a professional discussion, a broad public debate, and interdepartmental preparation of the necessary steps," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

Sybiha called on Russia to transfer Ukrainian citizens directly to the border with Ukraine, not Georgia19.07.25, 15:44 • 5366 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyPolitics
Andriy Sybiha
Associated Press
The Guardian
Germany
Facebook
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9