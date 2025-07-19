$41.870.00
Sybiha called on Russia to transfer Ukrainian citizens directly to the border with Ukraine, not Georgia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha proposed that Russia transport deported Ukrainians directly to the Ukrainian border. Since June, Russia has significantly increased the number of deported citizens, mostly former prisoners, to the border with Georgia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha commented on Russia's deportation of Ukrainian citizens to the border with Georgia. He suggested that Russia transport these people directly to the Ukrainian border, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russia uses the deportation of Ukrainian citizens through Georgia as a tool of pressure. We propose that Russia transport these people directly to the Ukrainian border.

- Sybiha noted.

According to him, since June, Russia has significantly increased the number of deported Ukrainian citizens, mostly former prisoners, to the border with Georgia.

Ex-prisoners deported from Kherson are stuck in Georgia without housing, food and documents12.02.25, 18:21 • 47365 views

As a result, dozens of people, many of whom do not have proper documents, are stuck in the transit zone. Ukrainian consuls are actively working to provide these individuals with documents and ensure their transit to Ukraine via Moldova.

- added the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The chief diplomat reminded that 43 citizens, including former political prisoner Andriy Kolomiyets, have already been evacuated this way. However, others are still in difficult conditions at the border.

We are actively cooperating with the Georgian and Moldovan sides to return the rest of our citizens to Ukraine. At the same time, there is no guarantee that Russia will not increase the number of deportees. To avoid further complications, we publicly offer Russia to transfer these Ukrainian citizens directly to the border with Ukraine. We are ready to accept them there. There are appropriate sections of the border where this can be done. We are conveying this proposal directly, as well as through international organizations via official channels.

- Sybiha summarized.

Recall

Political prisoner Andriy Kolomiyets, who was sentenced by Russia to 10 years back in 2015, returned to Ukraine from Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

