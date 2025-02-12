ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 29525 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 70606 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 94416 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111458 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 89390 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121301 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101894 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113170 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116806 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156094 views

Ex-prisoners deported from Kherson are stuck in Georgia without housing, food and documents

Ex-prisoners deported from Kherson are stuck in Georgia without housing, food and documents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45534 views

About 10 Ukrainian ex-prisoners deported from Kherson to Russia have found themselves without documents in Georgia. The people are waiting for a “white passport” from the Ukrainian embassy, having been left without housing and food.

Ukrainians who were imprisoned at the time of the full-scale invasion and later deported by the occupiers to Russia in the fall of 2022 have been waiting for their “white passports” in Georgia for several weeks. They have now appealed to the Ukrainian embassy and emphasized that they were “left on the street” with virtually nothing.

This is stated in the material of Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

About a dozen Ukrainian ex-convicts came to the Ukrainian embassy in Georgia to ask for help in returning home: the former prisoners report the difficult situation they found themselves in:

  • At the time of the occupation, they were in prison;
  • Then in the fall of 2022, they were deported to Russia;
  • They were eventually released, but without a Ukrainian passport;
  • These people have been stuck on the Russian-Georgian border - in the buffer zone,  in the cold and almost without food, for almost a month.
  • Now they are waiting for the embassy to confirm them as Ukrainian citizens.

Example:

At the beginning of 2022, Oleksiy Spitsyn  was in penal colony No. 90 in Kherson for theft.

He confirmed that in the period before the de-occupation of the city, representatives of the Russian Federation took the convicts to Russia, where they were “dumped” for several months and “thrown out on the street.

Ombudsman: 17 more Ukrainians leave occupation and deportation10.02.25, 15:03 • 25948 views

Volunteers were looking for funds to clothe us, find us housing, and provide us with food,” says Oleksiy.

Now the ex-convict lives in Tbilisi, where he entered through the Russian-Georgian border. But the man has no documents - in fact, he, like other convicts from Kherson, is waiting for confirmation from the Ukrainian embassy that they are  citizens.

However, it should be noted that in Tbilisi, volunteers rented a hostel for Oleksiy and other deported ex-convicts, and also provided them with food. Despite having a document confirming Ukrainian citizenship, the diplomatic mission has not yet issued a “white passport”. It will take time, possibly at least 1.5 months. 

Mother and child injured by Russian strike on Kherson: what is known about their condition08.02.25, 13:15 • 34146 views

But the volunteers ran out of funding. 

They found the money themselves. Now there were 12 of us living in the hostel. We were asked to move out because we had no payment. “With things to go,” as they say.

- explains ex-convict Oleksiy.

Another ex-convict, Anatoliy, also describes the difficult situation in the Radio Liberty story. According to him, “people's hands are tied”.

It is damp, cold, and there is a shortage of food. Today we are without bread. Last week we were without bread. We have ten pita breads. We had flour, yeast, we could have baked our own bread, but they took it away because we couldn't. They brought potatoes, but they were rotten inside.

I know there is a problem with financing. I'm running out of nerves. What should we do next? Are we going to starve here?

 ,” the man summarizes.

AddendumAddendum

Human rights activist Anna Skrypka said that she had informed the Ukrainian authorities about the problems with funding, but had not yet received a response from officials.

In Kherson region Russians hit the infrastructure and territory of a penitentiary institution, killing two people18.06.24, 08:15 • 22055 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWarOur people abroad
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
khersonKherson

