Mother and child injured by Russian strike on Kherson: what is known about their condition

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55442 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101036 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104567 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121656 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101843 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128309 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103451 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113272 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116892 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161558 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105380 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101677 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82634 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110475 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104862 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121656 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128309 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161558 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151757 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183917 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104861 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110473 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138064 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139830 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167639 views
Mother and child injured by Russian strike on Kherson: what is known about their condition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34147 views

Three people were injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson - a mother with an 11-year-old son and a 57-year-old woman. All of the victims sustained injuries and contusions and are being provided with medical care.

In Kherson, a mother with a child and another woman were injured as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops, the Kherson RMA reported, UNN reports.

In the morning, the Russian army attacked the central district of Kherson. Residential buildings and warehouses were hit. A fire broke out in a private house as a result of an enemy shell hit. Rescuers managed to pull a mother and child out of the fire. Their lives are currently not in danger

- RMA said.

They were taken to a hospital. The 33-year-old woman was diagnosed with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusion. Doctors provided her with the necessary assistance. She will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.

The 11-year-old boy who came under Russian fire in the morning is under medical supervision. He has an explosive injury, contusion and an acute stress reaction.

Another victim was reported. A 57-year-old woman sustained mine-blast and scooped brain injuries and contusion. She is currently receiving the necessary medical care.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, on the morning of February 8, Russian military personnel shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with artillery.

According to the State Emergency Service, the occupants struck at residential areas of Kherson, causing fires in a residential building and a warehouse. Rescuers quickly extinguished all the fires and showed the consequences of the enemy attack.

Russian attack claims life of critical infrastructure worker in Kherson, there are injured in the region07.02.25, 16:59 • 28001 view

According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian troops shelled 36 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. The attacks killed 1 person and injured 5.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising