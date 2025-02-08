Mother and child injured by Russian strike on Kherson: what is known about their condition

In Kherson, a mother with a child and another woman were injured as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops, the Kherson RMA reported, UNN reports.

In the morning, the Russian army attacked the central district of Kherson. Residential buildings and warehouses were hit. A fire broke out in a private house as a result of an enemy shell hit. Rescuers managed to pull a mother and child out of the fire. Their lives are currently not in danger - RMA said.

They were taken to a hospital. The 33-year-old woman was diagnosed with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusion. Doctors provided her with the necessary assistance. She will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.

The 11-year-old boy who came under Russian fire in the morning is under medical supervision. He has an explosive injury, contusion and an acute stress reaction.

Another victim was reported. A 57-year-old woman sustained mine-blast and scooped brain injuries and contusion. She is currently receiving the necessary medical care.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, on the morning of February 8, Russian military personnel shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with artillery.

According to the State Emergency Service, the occupants struck at residential areas of Kherson, causing fires in a residential building and a warehouse. Rescuers quickly extinguished all the fires and showed the consequences of the enemy attack.

Addendum

According to the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian troops shelled 36 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. The attacks killed 1 person and injured 5.