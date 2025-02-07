Russian attack claims life of critical infrastructure worker in Kherson, there are injured in the region

In Kherson, Russian troops attacked a 37-year-old gas service worker with a drone, killing him, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Russians killed a critical infrastructure worker in Kherson. In Dniprovsky district, the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV on a 37-year-old gas service worker who went to repair damaged networks. The man received injuries incompatible with life - Prokudin wrote.

Russian troops attacked Kherson region today with artillery and drones, the RMA reported. In three settlements - Zelenivka, Naddnipryanske and Beryslav - three men aged 48, 42 and 19 were injured in the shelling, all hospitalized.

