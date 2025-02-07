Russian attack claims life of critical infrastructure worker in Kherson, there are injured in the region
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Russian occupants attacked a 37-year-old gas service worker with a drone during repair work. As a result of the attack, the man sustained life-threatening injuries.
In Kherson, Russian troops attacked a 37-year-old gas service worker with a drone, killing him, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
Russians killed a critical infrastructure worker in Kherson. In Dniprovsky district, the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV on a 37-year-old gas service worker who went to repair damaged networks. The man received injuries incompatible with life
Russian troops attacked Kherson region today with artillery and drones, the RMA reported. In three settlements - Zelenivka, Naddnipryanske and Beryslav - three men aged 48, 42 and 19 were injured in the shelling, all hospitalized.
Occupants shelled Kherson region: 1 person was killed, 5 others were wounded.07.02.25, 08:08 • 28622 views