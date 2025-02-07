Occupants shelled Kherson region: 1 person was killed, 5 others were wounded.

The invaders shelled Kherson region again. Unfortunately, there are casualties. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy military conducted numerous shelling and air strikes on the settlements south of Kherson. Antonivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Veletynske, Ivanivka, Mykolayivka, Kachkarivka and many other villages and towns came under fire.

The fire was directed at residential areas, causing significant damage. In particular, the attacks damaged two multi-storey buildings and six private houses.

The shelling resulted in the death of one person and five others sustained injuries of varying severity. The situation in the region remains difficult, as infrastructure and civilian objects continue to be damaged by hostile attacks.

In Kherson an enemy drone dropped an unknown object on an invincibility point - CMA