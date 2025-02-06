In Kherson an enemy drone dropped an unknown object on an invincibility point - CMA

In Kherson, an enemy drone dropped an unknown object on the territory of the invincibility point, the work of the point is temporarily suspended, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

The enemy dropped a suspicious object from a drone on the territory of one of the indestructibility points in Dniprovsky district. The operation of the checkpoint is temporarily suspended. Access to the unknown object is restricted - Mrochko wrote.

According to him, a representative of the Municipal Guard is at the scene. The information was passed on to all competent authorities.

Previously

The head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, warned that recorded "increased activity of Russian strike UAVs in Kherson and the suburbs.

He urged them not to go out unless necessary, and not to leave their cars in the open - "the occupiers will attack them.