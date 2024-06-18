In Kherson region Russians hit the infrastructure and territory of a penitentiary institution, killing two people

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12273 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 126044 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 128881 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 143275 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 202074 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240876 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148779 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370273 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182714 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149852 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 87359 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110197 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24753 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 44707 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 126045 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110259 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 128882 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123328 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 143276 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8982 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10898 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15154 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16521 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24789 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

In Kherson region Russians hit the infrastructure and territory of a penitentiary institution, killing two people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22080 views

In the Kherson region, Russian forces shelled residential areas, damaging buildings and infrastructure, killing two civilians.

In Kherson region Russians hit the infrastructure and territory of a penitentiary institution, killing two people

In the Kherson region, Russian troops hit a critical infrastructure facility on the territory of a penitentiary institution yesterday, killing two people, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Two people died because of Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Zarichne, Novotyanka, Yantarne, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sofiyivka, Shyroka Balka, Inzhenerne, Sadove, Beryslav, Mykolayivka, Bourhunka, Osokorivka, Havrylivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 2 multi-storey buildings and 6 private houses were damaged. A critical infrastructure facility was hit, the territory of a penitentiary institution, a garage, and private cars. 

Russia's strike on Kherson: a dead man was found in one of the city's parks17.06.24, 20:17 • 33541 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
