In Kherson region Russians hit the infrastructure and territory of a penitentiary institution, killing two people

In the Kherson region, Russian troops hit a critical infrastructure facility on the territory of a penitentiary institution yesterday, killing two people, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Two people died because of Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Zarichne, Novotyanka, Yantarne, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sofiyivka, Shyroka Balka, Inzhenerne, Sadove, Beryslav, Mykolayivka, Bourhunka, Osokorivka, Havrylivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 2 multi-storey buildings and 6 private houses were damaged. A critical infrastructure facility was hit, the territory of a penitentiary institution, a garage, and private cars.

