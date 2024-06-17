Russia's strike on Kherson: a dead man was found in one of the city's parks

In the evening of June 17, Russian troops attacked the central district of Kherson. The attack killed at least one person. This was stated by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

In the evening, Russian troops attacked the coastal areas of Kherson. A person was killed as a result of enemy shelling. The body of an unknown man was found in one of the parks of the regional center - summarized the head of the MBA.

According to him, experts are currently clarifying information about the deceased.

Addendum

Around 17:20 , UNN reported that in , the occupiers attacked Kherson, explosions were heard in the city.

