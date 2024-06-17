Russia's strike on Kherson: a dead man was found in one of the city's parks

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15625 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 146312 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 143227 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156701 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 209377 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245047 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151857 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370845 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183291 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149976 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 94785 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123113 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 52091 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 146312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 124206 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 143227 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 136553 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156701 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11851 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13101 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17208 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18400 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33866 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Russia's strike on Kherson: a dead man was found in one of the city's parks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33541 views

Russian troops attacked the central district of Kherson, killing at least one person.

Russia's strike on Kherson: a dead man was found in one of the city's parks

In the evening of June 17, Russian troops attacked the central district of Kherson. The attack killed at least one person. This was stated by the head of the city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details 

In the evening, Russian troops attacked the coastal areas of Kherson. A person was killed as a result of enemy shelling. The body of an unknown man was found in one of the parks of the regional center

- summarized the head of the MBA.

According to him, experts are currently clarifying information about the deceased. 

Addendum

Around 17:20 , UNN reported that in , the occupiers attacked Kherson, explosions were heard in the city. 

Russian shelling damages 3 houses and a gas pipeline in Kherson region16.06.24, 08:20 • 108173 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Kherson
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91