Russian shelling damages 3 houses and a gas pipeline in Kherson region

Militants shelled residential areas and a gas pipeline in Kherson region. There were no casualties, but 3 private houses were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

Antonivka, Kizomys, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Zmiivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day - said Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to the information, the military of the terrorist country hit the gas pipeline and residential areas of the region's settlements. As a result, 3 private houses were damaged.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties or injuries.

