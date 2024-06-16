Russian shelling damages 3 houses and a gas pipeline in Kherson region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15331 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 144337 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 141816 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155412 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 208661 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244616 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151540 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370803 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183245 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149969 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 93483 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133440 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120896 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31705 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 50777 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 144341 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 122815 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 141821 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135262 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155415 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12846 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16984 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18194 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 32962 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Russian shelling damages 3 houses and a gas pipeline in Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108173 views

Enemy troops shelled residential areas and a gas pipeline in Kherson region, damaging 3 private houses and a gas pipeline, but causing no casualties.

Russian shelling damages 3 houses and a gas pipeline in Kherson region

Militants shelled residential areas and a gas pipeline in Kherson region. There were no casualties, but 3 private houses were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

Antonivka, Kizomys, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Zmiivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day

- said Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to the information, the military of the terrorist country hit the gas pipeline and residential areas of the region's settlements. As a result, 3 private houses were damaged.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties or injuries.

One person killed, another wounded in Kherson region due to russian strikes - RMA15.06.24, 09:25 • 78938 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Kherson
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91