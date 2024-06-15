One person killed, another wounded in Kherson region due to russian strikes - RMA

In Kherson region, 18 localities, including Kherson, came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day. One person was killed and another was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

Prokudin provided information from 06:00 on June 14 to 06:00 on June 15.

Over the past day, Novokaira, Tyahyntsi, Dudchany, Stanislav, Veletynske, Kachkarivka, Oleksandrivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Yantarne, Burgunka, Kizomys, Olhivka, Lvov, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Novodmytrivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes - Prokudin wrote.

He said that the russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 7 private houses were damaged. A car wash, a car garage, an excavator and a private car were hit.

One person died and another was injured as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin noted.

Add

In May alone, the russians fired more than 26,000 shells at Kherson region.

