One person killed, another wounded in Kherson region due to russian strikes - RMA

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 33230 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134519 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139860 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230683 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168922 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162292 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147035 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215460 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112839 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202204 views

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 65525 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 37577 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 40902 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103733 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 95284 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230684 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215460 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202204 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228428 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215850 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 95284 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103733 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156796 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155653 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159496 views
One person killed, another wounded in Kherson region due to russian strikes - RMA

One person killed, another wounded in Kherson region due to russian strikes - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78928 views

One person was killed and another wounded in Kherson region as a result of russian strikes on 18 settlements, including the city of Kherson.

In Kherson region, 18 localities, including Kherson, came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day. One person was killed and another was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

Prokudin  provided information from 06:00 on June 14  to 06:00 on June 15.

Over the past day, Novokaira, Tyahyntsi, Dudchany, Stanislav, Veletynske, Kachkarivka, Oleksandrivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Yantarne, Burgunka, Kizomys, Olhivka, Lvov, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Novodmytrivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes

- Prokudin wrote.

He said that the russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 7 private houses were damaged. A car wash, a car garage, an excavator and a private car were hit.

One person died and another was injured as a result of Russian aggression

- Prokudin noted.

Add

In May alone, the russians fired more than 26,000 shells at Kherson region.

Russian army strikes Zaporizhzhia with three Iskander-M missiles at night - Evlash14.06.24, 10:00 • 34800 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
beryslavBeryslav
lvivLviv
khersonKherson

