One person killed, another wounded in Kherson region due to russian strikes - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed and another wounded in Kherson region as a result of russian strikes on 18 settlements, including the city of Kherson.
In Kherson region, 18 localities, including Kherson, came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day. One person was killed and another was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.
Details
Prokudin provided information from 06:00 on June 14 to 06:00 on June 15.
Over the past day, Novokaira, Tyahyntsi, Dudchany, Stanislav, Veletynske, Kachkarivka, Oleksandrivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Yantarne, Burgunka, Kizomys, Olhivka, Lvov, Tokarivka, Prydniprovske, Novodmytrivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes
He said that the russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 7 private houses were damaged. A car wash, a car garage, an excavator and a private car were hit.
One person died and another was injured as a result of Russian aggression
In May alone, the russians fired more than 26,000 shells at Kherson region.
