Ombudsman: 17 more Ukrainians leave occupation and deportation

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 35825 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 78523 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100334 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113779 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94366 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122948 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102147 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113190 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116819 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157390 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101849 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 83231 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 54459 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103616 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 85219 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113779 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122948 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157390 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147768 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179969 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 85219 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103616 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135877 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137719 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165763 views
Ombudsman: 17 more Ukrainians leave occupation and deportation

Ombudsman: 17 more Ukrainians leave occupation and deportation

 • 25949 views

Since the beginning of 2025, 17 Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated from the occupied territories. Among the evacuees are women with limited mobility, a deported grandmother, a persecuted family, and others who needed urgent assistance.

Since the beginning of 2025, 17 Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

"Thanks to the coordinated work of our Office, government agencies, humanitarian organizations and international partners, 17 Ukrainian citizens have been evacuated from the temporarily occupied territory since the beginning of 2025," Lubinets wrote.

According to him, among the evacuees are:

- a family from Kherson region who lost their home after an enemy shelling;

- four women with limited mobility, for whom special evacuation conditions were provided, including ambulances and professional medical support;

- An 87-year-old grandmother who was forcibly deported to the Russian Federation, where she was left without proper care and the opportunity to receive life-saving medical care at her age;

- a father and his child, who were forced to live under occupation, were persecuted because the mother of the family was in enemy captivity of the aggressor state, and were able to leave safely only after her release;

- A 19-year-old girl who, despite the difficulties of the occupation, decided to return to Ukraine to continue her studies and build her future on her native land;

- an elderly couple who could not leave on their own due to fear of being subjected to filtration measures and danger from the aggressor state;

- three women, one of whom could not return to Ukraine due to the loss of her documents.

Almost 600 children returned to Ukraine thanks to Ukraine and international partners - Lubinets

Ensuring safe exit is a key priority for us, as the way to the government-controlled territory is complicated and requires clear coordination and compliance with all necessary measures. Leaving the temporarily occupied territory is essential to avoid threats to the lives and health of citizens who are often subjected to persecution, pressure and restrictions by the occupation authorities

- Lubinets noted.
Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising