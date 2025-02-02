Almost 600 children returned to Ukraine thanks to Ukraine and international partners - Lubinets

An international coalition, joined by 41 countries and the Council of Europe, helped return almost 600 children to Ukraine over the past year. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

The Ombudsman emphasized that exactly one year ago, Ukraine and Canada created the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Today, 41 countries and the Council of Europe have already joined it, and the invitation remains open to anyone who wants to help.

Since 2014, after the occupation of Crimea, Russia has systematically abducted Ukrainian children, depriving them of their national identity. After the full-scale invasion in 2022, this policy became widespread. Thanks to the efforts of Ukraine and international partners, almost 600 children were returned last year, but thousands remain far from their homes - Lubinets added.

Two children who lived in occupation all their lives returned to Ukraine