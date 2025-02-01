Two children who lived in occupation all their lives returned to Ukraine

A brother and sister who had lived in occupation all their lives have been returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. The return took place within the framework of the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Bring Kids Back UA. This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Inna and Anton's hometown came under occupation in 2014. They were raised by their grandmother because their father died and their mother was deprived of parental rights. After the full-scale invasion began, their grandmother decided that they needed to leave their hometown, where it was becoming increasingly dangerous. Since they could not immediately reach the territory controlled by Ukraine, the family went to visit relatives in Russia. However, they continued to look for a way to return to their homeland, where their uncle was waiting for them.

"Today the children are finally home in their native country. I am grateful to the specialists of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network for organizing this rescue mission," the post reads.

Recall

Five children aged 1.5 years and older were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions . Among them are the daughter of a servicewoman released from captivity and a young man who is being helped with documents and admission to a university.

