Two children who lived in occupation all their lives returned to Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 41284 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74927 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104019 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107241 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125686 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102746 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131128 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103632 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113353 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116947 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Two children who lived in occupation all their lives returned to Ukraine

Two children who lived in occupation all their lives returned to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 96373 views

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, two children who had been living under occupation since 2014 were returned. After the full-scale invasion, they left for Russia, but were looking for a way to return to Ukraine, where their uncle was waiting for them.

A brother and sister who had lived in occupation all their lives have been returned to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine. The return took place within the framework of the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Bring Kids Back UA. This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details 

Inna and Anton's hometown came under occupation in 2014. They were raised by their grandmother because their father died and their mother was deprived of parental rights. After the full-scale invasion began, their grandmother decided that they needed to leave their hometown, where it was becoming increasingly dangerous. Since they could not immediately reach the territory controlled by Ukraine, the family went to visit relatives in Russia. However, they continued to look for a way to return to their homeland, where their uncle was waiting for them. 

"Today the children are finally home in their native country. I am grateful to the specialists of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network for organizing this rescue mission," the post reads.

Recall 

Five children aged 1.5 years and older were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions . Among them are the daughter of a servicewoman released from captivity and a young man who is being helped with documents and admission to a university.

Government is preparing a new strategy to support Ukrainian families with children: what is it about23.01.25, 15:23 • 23986 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
khersonKherson

