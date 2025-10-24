We will not speak publicly so that it is more difficult for Putin: Zelenskyy spoke about the decision of the "coalition of the willing"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that decisions were agreed upon at the meeting of the leaders of the "coalition of the resolute" that would allow increasing pressure on Russia, but they would not be publicly discussed to make it more difficult for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"A meeting with leaders in London has already taken place, which is the third good event for Ukraine in a few days. There will be more sanctions against Russia – and in the direction where there are US decisions. This is a very correct step by the US President – sanctions against two Russian oil companies. They export a lot of oil. Today, everyone, absolutely everyone, participating in the Coalition of the Willing agreed that this is exactly how we should continue to pressure – Russian oil. On Russian oil companies, on terminals, on the fleet of Russian tankers, and on the entire infrastructure of the aggressor. Today we agreed on decisions that can greatly help us. For now, we will not publicly discuss all the details to make it more difficult for Putin," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that although the Russians sent a signal to the world that sanctions supposedly do not affect their economy, everyone sees everything: queues at gas stations, the bankruptcy of Russian regions, and the federal budget deficit.

"Sanctions are one of the most painful things for Putin, personally for him," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the imposition of sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries, noting that "better now than never."