09:59 AM • 2932 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
09:21 AM • 8770 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 19014 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 28132 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 25372 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 36365 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
December 2, 11:54 AM • 73977 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49315 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 39361 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 34192 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
"We saw him in uniform, like a soldier at the front, but not at the front": Rutte said he was not going to react to everything from Putin after his threats of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte refused to comment on Putin's threats of war against Europe. He noted that Putin was in military uniform far from the front.

"We saw him in uniform, like a soldier at the front, but not at the front": Rutte said he was not going to react to everything from Putin after his threats of war

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he would not react to everything Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the Kremlin leader's threats of war, as he told reporters before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

"Oh, I'm not going to react to everything Putin says. We saw him in military uniform, dressed as a soldier on the front, but not on the front. The day before yesterday it was quite far from the front. So I'm not going to react to everything," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in response to a request to comment after "yesterday Putin again threatened Europe with war."

Recall

On December 2, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin threatened Europe with war, and also stressed that in the event of war, "a situation could very quickly arise in which we have no one to negotiate with."

NATO responded to Putin's threats about readiness to fight Europe – diplomat called Kremlin's statements unrealistic – BBC02.12.25, 21:13 • 8924 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Mark Rutte
NATO
Europe