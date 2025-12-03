"We saw him in uniform, like a soldier at the front, but not at the front": Rutte said he was not going to react to everything from Putin after his threats of war

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he would not react to everything Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the Kremlin leader's threats of war, as he told reporters before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Wednesday, UNN writes.

"Oh, I'm not going to react to everything Putin says. We saw him in military uniform, dressed as a soldier on the front, but not on the front. The day before yesterday it was quite far from the front. So I'm not going to react to everything," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in response to a request to comment after "yesterday Putin again threatened Europe with war."

On December 2, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin threatened Europe with war, and also stressed that in the event of war, "a situation could very quickly arise in which we have no one to negotiate with."

