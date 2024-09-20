“We intend to use every cent” - Pentagon on available funding to help Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader
February 28, 08:49 PM

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 33484 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US
February 28, 10:28 PM

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 33374 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 60624 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 57008 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 33793 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187965 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192892 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182327 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209368 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197851 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147385 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146829 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151129 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142183 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158741 views
"We intend to use every cent" - Pentagon on available funding to help Ukraine

“We intend to use every cent” - Pentagon on available funding to help Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15902 views

The Pentagon's deputy spokeswoman announced the intention to use all available funding for Ukraine. The US Department of Defense is working with Congress to extend authorizations for further support.

The Pentagon assured that it intends to use "every cent" available to help Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh during a briefing on September 19 in response to a question about the Presidential Decision Authority program to support Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, there is $5.9 billion left for assistance from the PDA Presidential Powers Program for Ukraine, "and all but $100 million expire at the end of the fiscal year." "So it's a total of $5.8," she said.

"We plan to use the authority that we've been given - we plan to use the amount that's been allocated for the authority. This is an opportunity to extend that authority to use it beyond the fiscal year, which is something we're working on with Congress," the Pentagon spokeswoman said.

"So, we have every intention of using every dollar and cent of that authority, but the problem is also that we can't use the packages without those capabilities on our shelves. So that's something that we're working on as well. And I would also remind you that during the six months that we didn't have this additional package, we couldn't restock our shelves. That's why we need Congress to offer this extension (of authority) so that we can continue to provide these PDA packages," Singh said.

"We are now working with the Congress to extend this authorization. There is a bipartisan agreement in Congress that we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, and you see that on both sides of the aisle. So I think there is an agreement that we will continue to support Ukraine. We are working with the Congress right now. When I have more information, I'll share it," she emphasized.

Addendum

In April, Congress approved additional funding for Ukraine and its partners for about $61 billion. The US president also received permission from lawmakers to send Ukraine weapons under the PDA program - up to $7.8 billion. The text of the law states that this authorization is valid until the end of the 2024 budget year, which ends on September 30. If the authorization is not extended, the White House may lose access to the money.

"Voice of America notes that there is another way to do this. The Biden administration can notify Congress of its intention to use this amount. In this case, lawmakers would not need to pass anything again. The formal notification should be made by the Secretary of State, as it has been done in the past.  

Almost 6 billion by October: funding for Ukraine is on the verge of ending if Congress does not act13.09.24, 12:01 • 17040 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising