Almost 6 billion by October: funding for Ukraine is on the verge of ending if Congress does not act

It is important that Congress support the extension of the Pentagon's authority to send weapons from its stockpile to Ukraine, as the $5.8 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine expires at the end of September 2024.

Approximately $5.8 billion in presidential authority, which allows the Pentagon to pull weapons off the shelves and ship them quickly to Ukraine, is set to expire by the end of September. The White House has responded and, to avert a shutdown, has asked Congress to include funding authority in any resolution lawmakers may pass before the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

It is noted that the money, which expires on September 30, 2025, is used to pay for arms contracts that will not be delivered for a year or more.

However, according to officials cited by the Associated Press, there is just over $4 billion in long-term funding available under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. They do not expire in the near future.

