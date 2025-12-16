$42.190.08
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
We expect 5 documents, some of them on security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 518 views

Ukraine expects five documents of the "peace plan" approved by the US Congress, after which Zelenskyy will meet with Trump. The documents provide for support in Ukraine's recovery and the creation of a fund to compensate Ukrainians for damages.

We expect 5 documents, some of them on security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects to receive five "peace plan" documents that are to be approved by the United States Congress. After the final approval of the plan, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy stated this in response to journalists' questions after a meeting with the American delegation in Berlin on December 15, reports & nbsp; UNN .

We are counting on 5 documents, some of them on security guarantees. That is, voted on, approved by the United States Congress. Where there is a fifth amendment, as in NATO. That is, a mirror fifth amendment for everyone in the Alliance

- said Zelenskyy.

According to him, the documents also provide for support in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war.

The President of Ukraine also emphasized the creation of a special fund to compensate Ukrainians who lost their homes: "These are large sums of money, tens of billions of dollars. I think we will count about 70-80 billion."

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that financial support for the families of fallen soldiers, as well as the restoration of critical infrastructure, energy, schools, and universities, were discussed.

"Regarding security guarantees, it is important that our military discusses all the details. I mean the American-Ukrainian team. And I believe that we are very close to strong security guarantors," the President of Ukraine emphasized. & nbsp;

Recall

Ukraine may receive security guarantees, similar to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, according to the peace agreement discussed in Berlin. These guarantees will not be permanent, as US President Donald Trump insists on ending the war started by Russia in 2014.

Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership

