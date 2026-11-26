Canada’s Minister of National Defence David McGuinty rejected the Pentagon’s accusations that Ottawa is incapable of being a reliable U.S. partner in ensuring the defence of North America. He made the statement while speaking to journalists, UNN reports.

Details

The head of Canada’s defence ministry emphasized his country’s sovereignty and said he did not understand the behavior of the U.S. military leadership.

Canada is a sovereign state. I will put it as plainly as possible: we do not report to the United States. I cannot explain the behavior of either the Pentagon or Secretary Hegseth – McGuinty said.

He also assured that Canada was not abandoning its plans to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP. The minister recalled that NATO allies had agreed to review compliance with the relevant commitments in 2029.

What is happening with Canada–U.S. military cooperation

Despite criticism from Washington, McGuinty assured that military cooperation between the neighboring countries remains unchanged.

The scope of the cooperation we jointly carry out within NORAD has not changed. Our joint work in NATO has not changed. Our cooperation between the military departments has not changed – the minister emphasized.

Earlier, the Pentagon accused Ottawa of insufficiently funding its armed forces, low troop readiness, and delaying the fulfillment of its defence commitments to NATO.

The Pentagon criticized Canada’s defense policy and called on Ottawa to become a reliable partner of the United States