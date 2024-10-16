We cleared 400 hectares of forest and destroyed almost a regiment of occupants: DIU conducted a successful operation in the north of Kharkiv region - video
Kyiv • UNN
Units of the Artan, Kraken and International Legion conducted a successful operation to liberate the forest near Lyptsi. Three enemy battalions were destroyed, prisoners were taken, and conditions were created for a further offensive.
The DIU's active action units Artan, Kraken, and the International Legion conducted a comprehensive successful operation to liberate a forest area north of the village of Liptsi in Kharkiv region. The successful mission creates the conditions for the further ousting of Russians from the north of Kharkiv region. UNN reports this with reference to the GUR.
The DIU's "Artan", "Kraken" and International Legion active action units carried out a complex successful operation to liberate a forest area located north of the village of Liptsi, Kharkiv region
It is reported that the result of the planned and courageous actions of Ukrainian reconnaissance men was the capture of a battalion area of the enemy's defense, the destruction of 3 motorized rifle battalions, a "Storm" unit and a reconnaissance company of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th army corps of the Russian armed forces.
"Also, during the assault, more Muscovites were taken prisoner, which will help to return the defenders of Ukraine from Russian captivity. After clearing 400 hectares of forest north of Lypky, the situation of the invaders on this section of the front is deteriorating and close to hopeless," the GUR informs.
The DIU notes that the operation was distinguished by the fact that the infantry of the 13th Brigade of the NGU "Charter" was able to be brought in with incomparably low losses.
"This is an example of excellent cooperation between professional special forces and a line unit. The successful DIU mission creates the conditions for further ousting the Russian occupiers from the north of Kharkiv region," the statement said.
The General Staff reported that in the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.