We call on the international community to respond decisively: Ukraine's MFA condemns Russian attack on ICRC staff

This is not only a brazen attack on the ICRC staff, but also an attack on all those who help people in need as a result of the war. This is how the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the Russian attack on the ICRC staff in Donetsk region, UNN reports.

"Today, on September 12, 2024, Russia has committed another barbaric attack on the fundamental principles of international law, the UN Charter and universal human values. In the morning, Russian troops attacked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff in the Donetsk region as they were preparing to distribute humanitarian aid to local residents. The tragic consequence of this attack was the killing of three ICRC staff members and the wounding of two others. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the wounded," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this crime is not only a brazen attack on ICRC staff, but also an attack on all those who help people in need as a result of the war.

"We call on the international community to respond decisively to Russia's violations of international law and to strengthen measures to protect humanitarian workers and civilians in conflict zones.

As President Zelensky emphasized when commenting on this tragic event, the world cannot remain indifferent: only together can we force Russia to stop this terror and make Moscow seek peace," the agency summarized.

Three Ukrainian ICRC staff members were killed and two others wounded in the village of Viroliubivka as a result of Russian artillery shelling. Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets called on the ICRC to officially recognize Russia's violations of the Geneva Conventions.